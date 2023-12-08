Judy Brett creates endowed scholarship to support ISU School of Music

Dec. 7—Judy Brett, a longtime donor and supporter of Indiana State University, has created an endowed scholarship fund to support students in the School of Music.

The $150,000 gift will provide scholarship support to students majoring in music, with a preference for students who are first-generation college-goers.

"Indiana State University is thankful for donors like Judy, who financially support students pursuing their passions and help ensure they walk across the stage in four years to get their degrees," said ISU President Deborah Curtis.

Brett was inspired to make this gift after hearing a performance from the University Chorale at Sycamore Manor in Terre Haute. Brett and her late husband, Bill Brett, focused their philanthropic energy on young people much of the time.

"The return on investment always pays great dividends when helping students," said Brett. "Although Bill was very much a scientist, we have supported many different ventures in the arts. You shouldn't have one discipline without the other."

Brett's son, Aaron Warner, a Terre Haute South High School teacher, is proud of his parents' generosity.

"One of my parents' science department scholarships at ISU was awarded to one of my former students, a very good student. I'm so proud to have such a connection to the legacy of my parents," Warner said.

Judy Brett received the March On! Award for transformational philanthropy in 2020.

Bill Brett served as chairperson of the Life Sciences Department for 15 years. He was a recipient of the Caleb Mills Teaching Award and the first recipient of ISU's President's Medal.

Andrea Angel, vice president of university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation, shared deep gratitude for Brett's generosity.

"Judy continues to stay connected to Indiana State through many avenues. Supporting the undergraduate research of our students through the SURE program and now this recent gift for music students shows her unwavering and bold dedication to Indiana State," Angel said.

