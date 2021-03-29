Judy Chu and Georgia members of Congress co-sponsor resolution denouncing anti-Asian hate

32 U.S. senators and 101 U.S. representatives have co-sponsored a resolution to condemn anti-Asian hate after shootings in Atlanta killed eight victims, including six Asian women.

Why it matters: The push comes amid a yearlong spike in hate and violence against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Congressional leaders introduced the resolution, whose co-sponsors are all Democrats, last week.

The resolution "condemns the recent shootings in Atlanta, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to combat hate against the AAPI community," according to a press release distributed Monday.

It also condemns "the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence" that led to the shootings.

The resolution is led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and members of Congress from Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), Nikema Williams (D) and Lucy McBath (D).

Between the lines: The GOP will face considerable pressure to back the resolution, considering 164 House Republicans opposed a similar measure introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) last year.

GOP freshman Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), both of whom are Asian American women, have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism and former President Trump's "China virus" rhetoric.

What they're saying: "We must stand against AAPI hate and violence, full stop," Warnock said in a statement. "Let me be clear: hate, including hate that hurts and kills members of the Asian-American community, has no place in Georgia—or anywhere in our country."

"This was a hate crime, plain and simple," Chu added. "But this violence has long predated the murders in Georgia ... That is why it is so important that all leaders speak out to reject bigotry and violence."

