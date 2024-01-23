'Judy Justice' food stamp suspect pleads guilty, will testify against co-defendant

A Milwaukee woman now admits she sold food stamps and will testify against another woman who appeared to have confessed to the crime with her during an episode of TV's "Judy Justice."

Java'la Elam, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to a felony charge of knowingly trafficking food stamps between $100-$5,000. She also pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly trafficking food stamps of less than $100.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Nicolas J. Heitman requested sentencing for Elam be adjourned, pending the resolution of charges against Elam's co-defendant, Katrina L. Weems, 41. Elam is set to testify against Weems during Weems' trial in a couple of months as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

If Elam fully complies with the agreement, prosecutors plan to dismiss the felony charge against her and proceed only on the misdemeanor count, court records show. Sentencing will be up to a judge.

The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor is 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Elam faced up to 3½ years in prison and $11,000 in fines had she been convicted of both the felony and misdemeanor.

What was said on 'Judy Justice' that landed Java'la Elam and Katrina Weems in hot water?

This isn't the first time Elam has confessed to a judge she misused Wisconsin's FoodShare program. A previous time, she did so before a national television audience.

Elam and Weems first publicly talked about how they bought or sold food stamps last year on "Judy Justice," a television show where Judith Sheindlin presides over a TV courtroom and arbitrates disputes.

They were on the show to resolve a dispute over the sale of a used 2005 Toyota Camry. The pair ended up speaking about selling and buying food stamps, according to a transcript of the show that was included in the criminal complaint.

Elam and Weems each were charged in July with multiple counts of money laundering and of misusing FoodShare benefits.

Weems has pleaded not guilty. Her trial begins March 11.

What is FoodShare?

FoodShare is the Wisconsin food stamp program; it's the state's name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Residents who are disabled, retired, living on a small fixed income or rely on low-income jobs are often eligible.

Nearly 710,000 people in Wisconsin receive FoodShare benefits, according to the most recent DHS data.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee woman to testify against co-defendant in 'Judy Justice' case