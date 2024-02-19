Judy Porter named new regional director for East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center

RICHMOND, Ind. — After three months of serving as interim regional director, Judy Porter can now drop the interim from her title.

The East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center announced in a news release on Thursday that Porter has been named the new regional director for the organization.

Porter has had nine years of experience working for the center, joining in 2015 as an administrative assistant and taking on additional responsibilities through the years.

Porter had served the past three months as interim regional director following the resignation of Karen Lloyd last November. In the role, Porter has handled the organization's daily operations.

Judy Porter was named East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center's new regional director in a press release, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

"Porter’s experience and many years with the East Center (sic) Indiana SBDC make her the ideal candidate for this position. Over the past three months as the interim regional director, she has managed staffing, liaised with the community, businesses and agencies, created brand awareness through community engagement and implemented positive changes," the press release stated.

In the release, Andrew Carty, state director for the Indiana Small Business Development Center, said, "Her proven nine-year track record of results-oriented service ensures that the East Central Indiana SBDC will be led with dedication and effectiveness, serving our communities with integrity and innovation. As we welcome Judy Porter to an elevated leadership role, we recognize her unwavering commitment to the Indiana SBDC’s values of professionalism, collaboration, and client-centered excellence."

Porter's plans for the future of the organization include, but are not limited to, capitalizing on the region's past achievements, forging new connections and fortifying existing ties in local communities, overhauling and presenting new training resources and maintaining the local pitch competitions that were launched by Lloyd.

“I have a passion for helping small businesses and entrepreneurs reach their full potential," Porter said in the release. "That could mean a one-person business or a 500-person business. Everyone has a unique situation, and our team will meet them where they are.”

The center provides no-cost and confidential small business consulting to the 11 counties that make up east central Indiana. Anybody or business wishing to utilize the services can do so by visiting www.isbdc.org or calling 765-282-9950.

