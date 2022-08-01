What is jugging? Cash carriers need to know about this rising crime to stay safe

If you're planning to withdraw cash from a bank anytime soon, you might want to take extra care because authorities are warning of an increase in robberies targeting those visiting financial institutions.

As of July 26, five dozen people had been victims of robberies after leaving banks with cash this year in Austin, according to authorities. A combined amount of more than $500,000 in cash was stolen.

Investigators call this type of crime "jugging," which is when a robber waits at a bank, check-cashing store or ATM for someone to withdraw paper money. The robber then follows the customer outside the establishment before taking the money from the victim or breaking into the person's vehicle, most often at a new location but sometimes outside the bank.

"There, they are approached, threatened with violence, or assaulted while the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the cash bag," the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

Those who carry cash bags or have cash in hand are especially at risk, according to Austin police.

"APD investigators are working together to identify trends, series and suspects," the police statement said. "Remember, when frequenting these financial institutions, please be aware of your surroundings."

Is jugging just an Austin issue?

An increase in bank jugging isn't exclusive to Austin.

Waco police are also warning of an increase in their city after four cases were reported last week at local Chase and Bank of America locations.

Houston and San Antonio officials have also reported issues with jugging over the years.

A case in Houston last month ended in the arrest of two people accused of following a man after he left a bank and burglarizing his vehicle.

One of the suspects had a previous warrant for burglary of another vehicle, police said.

In one notable case last year, a University of Texas housing resident in Houston was followed to multiple locations around the city after visiting a bank.

She noticed the person first in a grocery store parking lot and saw him again as she checked her mail near her on-campus apartment, police said. Her purse was stolen from her vehicle when she went to get help.

San Antonio authorities have noticed increases in jugging during holidays.

"While the holiday season is the peak time for jugging to happen, it can take place at any time, so it is important to always practice safety precautions," San Antonio police said in a statement.

Tips to stay safe when taking out cash

So what should you do if you're withdrawing large amounts of cash? Austin police recommend that you:

Look for anyone hanging around in the lobby of the bank or parking lot who does not appear occupied.

Try not to be distracted while at the bank. Avoid being on your phone or listening to music with earbuds.

Notice any vehicles that might follow you out of the parking lot and make sure you are not being followed.

Before leaving the counter when you have received cash, place it in a bag that's not a small zipper cash bag or bank envelope.

Lock your doors when you get into your vehicle.

Do not leave large amounts of money inside of your vehicle.

If you believe you have been followed from a financial institution for any length of time, call 911 or drive to the nearest police, fire or medic station.

Speak with security at your bank to see if someone can help you with large withdrawals, and ask for safety suggestions when withdrawing a significant amount of cash.

