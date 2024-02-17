JuJu Watkins scores 33 points to lead 10th-ranked USC women to 88-51 victory at Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 33 points and No. 10 Southern California defeated Oregon 88-51 on Friday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

Watkins was 12 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, despite leaving the game for a while in the third quarter due to injury. She also made six of seven free throws and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12).

McKenzie Forbes added 12 points for USC. Kaitlyn Davis had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Chance Gray scored 12 to lead the Ducks (11-15, 2-11), who have lost eight straight games — seven against ranked teams. Grace VanSlooten added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with 10 points.

After giving up the first basket of the game, USC responded with 19 points in a row.

Kayla Padilla scored inside before Watkins followed with a bucket. Watkins had 12 straight points to put the Trojans ahead 17-2 before Rayah Marshall — who finished with 12 rebounds — added a basket.

Watkins scored 14 points in the first quarter as the Trojans shot 10 for 20 from the field to take a 29-7 lead. Oregon was 3 for 22 from the floor in the quarter.

Forbes made a 3-pointer to push USC ahead 43-13 in the third before Watkins scored eight consecutive points to extend the margin to 50-17. Watkins drained a 30-foot shot at the buzzer to leave USC up 57-21 at halftime.

Watkins scored 24 points in the first half as USC shot 21 for 37 from the field, including 7 of 16 on 3s. Oregon was 10 for 37 from the floor and 1 of 6 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Heading into Sunday's showdown with No. 11 Oregon State, the Trojans are 3-3 against ranked opponents this season as they prepare for a three-game stretch that also includes Colorado and Utah.

Oregon: After facing No. 9 UCLA on Sunday, the Ducks finally get three consecutive games against unranked foes. This is the first time Oregon has been under .500 this late in the season under 10th-year coach Kelly Graves since his first year on the job.

UP NEXT

USC: Will visit No. 11 Oregon State on Sunday.

Oregon: Will host host No. 9 UCLA on Sunday.

