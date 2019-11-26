Julián Castro apparently sent a panic-inducing fundraising email disguised as a flight alert

Julián Castro really, really wants you to open his latest, wildly misleading fundraising email.

An email sent out on Monday night asking for donations to Castro's presidential campaign comes with the subject line "Fwd: Your flight confirmation to Los Angeles for Thursday, December 19th."

Those who quickly open it with a sense of panic thinking it's related to their holiday travel plans will be immediately frustrated to read the actual body, which is written as a hypothetical flight confirmation for the 2020 Democrat should he qualify for the next presidential debate.

"Friend — that was the email that we were able to send Julián for the first 4 debates," the email reads. Other presidential candidates have sent emails with subject lines that include "Fwd:" and "Re:," which can help messages stand out in crowded inboxes.









This is just getting sad now: @JulianCastro is ringing in the holiday season by making donors think his fundraising email is a flight confirmation ––––> pic.twitter.com/GyjEVEkGs9 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 26, 2019

Castro, whose campaign appears to have previously sent emails from "Julián Castro HQ," is apparently still thousands of donors away from qualifying for the next debate, meaning leaving prospective donors incredibly frazzled and ready to make liberal use of the block button is a risk he was evidently willing to take.

