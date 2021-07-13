Julián Castro dunks on Ted Cruz for bashing Democrats who left Texas

Julián Castro would like to remind Ted Cruz that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Following the Texas senator's appearance on Fox News' America's Newsroom, in which he berated his Democratic colleagues for their "stunt" of fleeing the state in an attempt at blocking new voting rights legislation, former 2020 presidential candidate and fellow Texan Castro deftly noted the irony of Cruz' criticism.

In February, Cruz came under fire for high-tailing it to Cancun during a winter storm that left hundreds of thousands of households in Texas without power. And, as Castro pointed out, at least the on-the-run lonestar Democrats left for reasons beyond wanting to sip margaritas on the beach (although, they definitely didn't forget the Miller Lite).

