Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). In doing so, he became the most well-known former Democratic candidate to throw his name behind someone still in the running.









Candidates who have quit the race for the Dem nomination: 15



Candidates who have gone on to endorse another candidate: 3



Gravel for Sanders (and Gabbard)

Ryan for Biden

Castro for Warren











— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 6, 2020

It's not a shocker — Castro, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race last week, always spoke highly of Warren and never challenged her during the primary — but Warren received the news warmly.









Castro endorsing Warren shouldn't come as a surprise, since he spent time attacking other non-Warren Dems.



He went after O'Rourke, Biden and Buttigieg in the Dem debates.



And he used his Twitter feed to blast Pete.



Castro never once went after Warren. https://t.co/dPCL5O3ruq











— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) January 6, 2020

Castro never became a serious contender during his campaign, but some analysts think his endorsement could be valuable for Warren, in part because of his heavy focus on immigration and criminal justice.









Castro never gained real traction as a candidate but his endorsement could matter for Warren. He pushed the field to the left on immigration and criminal justice. https://t.co/YdxUGFszoi — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) January 6, 2020

