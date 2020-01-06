Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren

Tim O'Donnell

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). In doing so, he became the most well-known former Democratic candidate to throw his name behind someone still in the running.



It's not a shocker — Castro, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race last week, always spoke highly of Warren and never challenged her during the primary — but Warren received the news warmly.



Castro never became a serious contender during his campaign, but some analysts think his endorsement could be valuable for Warren, in part because of his heavy focus on immigration and criminal justice.



