Julián Castro laying off staff in New Hampshire, South Carolina, reports say

WASHINGTON – Julián Castro is laying off staff in two major early primary states, New Hampshire and South Carolina — a sign that his campaign is continuing to struggle as the first presidential contests near.

The teams in both states were told Monday that they were being let go, CNN and Politico reported. Their last days will be next week, according to the reports.

In a statement to POLITICO, press secretary Sawyer Hackett said the Castro campaign is making adjustments in staffing and resources to "keep Secretary Castro's critical voice in this race."

"This race is shifting as we speak, and Julián will continue to be fearless and defy expectations by making the most of our resources," Hackett said in the statement.

The move comes several days after Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary in the Obama Administration, raised $1 million in October to help his campaign stay afloat.

Castro on Oct. 21 asked his supporters to help him raise at least $800,000 by Oct. 31 or he would have to end his presidential bid. He announced Friday that his campaign received more than $1 million in October from “nearly 50,000 donors" to keep him in the race.

Despite his recent fundraising haul, Castro hasn't yet met the qualifications to make it to the November debate.

He needs four polls at or about 3% nationally or in early states, or at least two early state polls where he's at 5% by 11:59 p.m on Nov. 13. He has zero polls that help him qualify for the November debate, which will be held on Nov. 20 at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Amid reports of the layoffs, Castro is promoting a $50,000 ad buy in Iowa that was released Tuesday. The new ad is likely a push from the campaign to try and hit the polling requirements in the state.

Today I’m releasing a new ad in Iowa to highlight how we can defeat Donald Trump.



We must reject his bigotry and division—and inspire a coalition of voters ready to fight for a better future.



Donate now and help us spread our message: https://t.co/RVhNjPRaN9 pic.twitter.com/JoT1JvN3UQ







— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 5, 2019

Contributing: Savannah Behrmann

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Julián Castro laying off staff in New Hampshire, South Carolina