Julia Fox Officially Nicknamed Her Relationship With Kanye West “Juliye” After Saying She’s Completely “Surrendering” To Him And Shutting Down Claims They’re Dating “For The Money” And “Clout”

By now, you’re likely aware that Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating, seeing as they've been pretty open about their whirlwind romance.



But if you somehow missed it, things have really escalated between the pair over the past few weeks, ever since they first met in Miami on New Year's Eve.



Julia and Kanye — who now legally goes by Ye — stepped out on a series of dates over the following week, one of which involved a Broadway show, and another saw him surprising her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”



And before long, Page Six reported that the two were officially dating!



Just days later, Julia entered the conversation herself to gush all about her romance with Ye in a detailed, personal blog entry she wrote for Interview Magazine on Jan. 6.



The essay involved Julia opening up about the “organic” connection between her and Ye, and was accompanied by a series of PDA-heavy pictures of the pair.



Ever since, both Julia and Ye have continued to document their romance all over Instagram, with the pair often posting pictures of each other to their respective pages.



On Monday, however, things took a turn when Julia shared a particularly eye-catching snap to her story.



The Uncut Gems actor posted a bunch of photos of herself and Ye sporting matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week.



But it wasn’t just Julia and Ye’s matching outfits that got people talking, as fans were also taken aback by the not-so-subtle caption she left under a picture of the pair.



“Juliye,” Julia’s caption read, alongside a single heart emoji.



I lost the plot when she called herself juliye! Like girl, no! https://t.co/2R6xrN0GrP 01:11 PM - 25 Jan 2022

"Juliye" is killing me 😭😭😭🤣 https://t.co/VQVFF1r8yc 09:17 AM - 25 Jan 2022

“Juliye” is a social experiment right 03:12 PM - 25 Jan 2022

"JULIYE" .... i like it https://t.co/GATyCghHdF 10:04 PM - 24 Jan 2022

And it wasn't long before many fans began drawing comparisons between Julia and Ye's new title with another of his past relationship nicknames: Kimye — aka, Ye and Kim Kardashian



As you probably know, Kim and Ye were referred to as Kimye throughout the course of their marriage, and are still known by the moniker today.



It’s safe to say that “Kimye” was more than just a nickname for the pair, and essentially became a brand of its own.



Chiming in on the conversation now, some fans questioned why Julia had chosen a nickname so similar to the one Kanye shared with Kim.



“Julia Fox created as a couple name with Kanye West, Juliye. Something similar to ‘Kimye’, which was used when Kanye was with Kim,” one user reported.



she wants her kimye moment so bad… #NOTIMPRESSED https://t.co/XdILYeLjXh 02:53 AM - 25 Jan 2022

What’s more, this isn’t the first time Julia has found herself being compared to Ye’s ex.



After being pictured out with Ye on multiple occasions rocking a series of Balenciaga outfits, many fans have pointed out the striking similarities between Julia's looks and some of the ensembles Kim has sported in recent months.



And after Julia revealed Ye had gifted her an entire hotel room full of clothes on their second date, many were reminded of the rapper’s commitment to completely reworking Kim’s image in the early days of their relationship.



In spite of the similarities, it remains unclear whether or not Julia coined her and Ye’s new title with Kimye in mind. But, she definitely will have at least been aware of the famous nickname, given that she’s a self-confessed “die-hard” fan of the Kardashians.



Speaking about her obsession with the Kar-Jenner bunch on her Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh on Dec. 18 — two weeks before she met Ye for the first time — Julia revealed that she considers herself an “OG” fan of the family.



Not only did Julia reveal that she remembers the moment Kim and Ye announced their divorce, but she also said she’s “been watching Keeping Up [With The Kardashians] since it first came out in 2007” and even wanted them to be her “family.”



Elsewhere, some fans on Twitter were also quick to question Julia’s intentions with Ye, claiming that it's too soon to be giving themselves a couples' nickname.



Some seemed wary that Julia was profiting off of Ye’s fame — something that she spoke out against just last week.



Addressing the claims that she’s dating the renowned rapper for “clout” or “money” on Friday, Julia took to her podcast to shut down the speculation.



“It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care,” she said of her relationship with Ye.



“People are like, ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she said.



And days prior, Julia also revealed she’s completely “surrendering” to Ye, and feels “really safe” with him.



“I’m really surrendering,” she told Interview Magazine on Jan. 15. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life.”



“[With] Ye... [it’s] the most instant natural organic attraction and connection,” she added. “I just feel really safe with him.”



