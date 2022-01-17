Julia Fox says she's undergone a 'transformation' with Kanye West after boxing up her 'old clothes' and 'old life'

Julia Fox says she's undergone a "transformation" thanks to her relationship with Ye. Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

Julia Fox says she's undergone a cathartic "transformation" since dating Ye.

She's opened up about packing up her "old life" and "old clothes" into boxes to get rid of.

The experience bears similarity to Kim Kardashian saying Ye cleaned out her closet in 2012.

Just days after Julia Fox met Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, her "old clothes" were packed up into boxes, she told Interview Magazine in an article published on Saturday.

Fox, an actress who began a relationship with Ye after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, opened up about undertaking a "transformation" since their first encounter.

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone," Fox, 31, said. "It was so cathartic. It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life."

"I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box," she added. "To let go of the past."

Later in the interview, Fox said she's fully surrendered to living in "Ye's world."

"For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life," she said. "It was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."

Her experience with the rapper bears similarity to what his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, said she went through with Ye when they first started dating in 2012.

Kim Kardashian previously said Ye told her she had the worst style. Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Gotham/GC Images

In a 2018 W Magazine interview, Kardashian West — who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 — spoke about how she thought she "had really good style" until she met Ye, who told her she had "the worst style."

"He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet," she said. But despite saying she "wanted to learn" from him at the time, Kardashian West also said she was reduced to tears in the process.

Story continues

"I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried," she added.

And it's also not the first time in their weeks-long relationship that Fox has spoken about the rapper's influence on her clothes.

In a blog post she wrote for Interview Magazine on January 6, after a week of dating Ye, she described feeling like "Cinderella" after seeing he'd filled their New York City hotel suite with new clothes for her.

"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true," she said. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date?"

Representatives for Kim Kardashian West and Julia Fox did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider