Julia Fox's Oscars after-party dress had a neckline that looked like a hand — but it was her bag made with 100% human hair that stole the show

Julia Fox carried a $350 bag made of human hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday.

Fox used the bag to accessorize her black leather dress featuring a neckline resembling a hand.

Charlie Le Minud, the bag's designer, told Insider that human hair is like fur — but "cruelty free."

Julia Fox is known for her daring sense of style.

The actress, 32, upped the ante with her outfit at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscar Party: a floor-length leather dress with a statement neckline that looked like a hand gripping her neck, and a bag made with human hair.

The "Uncut Gems" star — whose bold fashion choices have made headlines during and after her relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) — discussed her statement bag with Catt Sadler, cohost of the party's red-carpet coverage, at the post-Oscars event in a clip shared by Vanity Fair on Monday.

"This is real human hair," Fox said in the video, referencing her bag designed by French hairstylist and designer Charlie Le Mindu.

"I'm going to get roasted for this tomorrow," Fox added, after Sadler said the shaggy clutch could inspire some jokes. "The comments are going to be ridiculous. But, you know what, I'm having fun and that's all that matters."

Le Mindu confirmed to Insider that the bag, made with a vegan-leather base, features 100% human hair. The limited edition bag is available on Perrotin Store for $350 at the time of writing.

Le Mindu is known for creating full-body costumes made out of hair for avant-garde performances, according to Dazed Digital. The designer told Insider he has been creating garments out of hair for 20 years, calling it a "luxury medium" that is similar to fur but "cruelty free."

"I was inspired by my trichophilia and my habit to always touch hair whenever I can," Le Mindu wrote in a message under the bag's product description online. "I had this idea to cover everyday objects, making them weirdly desirable and sensual. A bag is the perfect hairy accessory, the hair will that way always be to the reach of your fingers."

Fox's bag may have stolen the show, but the unique, skeletal neckline on her dress — designed by Danish design label Han Kjøbenhavn in collaboration with Brussels-based artist Naomi Gilon — also made a statement on Sunday.

Kjøbenhavn and Gilon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but Gilon wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing Fox's look from the after-party red carpet that the gown was inspired by her "artistic universe."

At the time of writing, "the Grip" dress is available on Han Kjøbenhavn's website for 13,500 euros, or around $14,888. According to the product description, the garment is made completely out of leather and will be "individually produced" for customers from their measurements.

Fox further accessorized the look with elbow-length gloves. She also rocked her signature thick black eyeliner, and wore her hair slicked back in a long braid.

