Julia Jackson Is Bringing Climate Change Initiatives to the Forefront

Julia Jackson had an epiphany in Sonoma in 2017; as she stood and watched a series of horrific fires rip through her hometown, she realized first-hand the effects of climate change, and the unwavering need for scalable climate-change solutions. Immediately, she chose to branch out from her focus on the sustainable wine industry, Jackson Family Wines, to invest her time in making an impact in climate change.

Fast forward to this spring, and Jackson will be launching Grounded, a new summit and foundation focused on increasing scalable climate-change solutions by supporting organizations and individuals who are at the forefront of making these changes. Her first course of action has been to focus on restoring ecological balance taken away by the melting ice in the Arctic and permafrost.

Related stories

How Vicki von Holzhausen Mastered the Art of Marrying Sustainability and Style

How Fashion Brand Eileen Fisher Is Bringing Awareness to Sustainability

Meet Krista Scruggs, Wine's New Throwback Innovator

The event, taking place March 20th and 21st at a private estate in California’s wine country, will unite environmental pioneers, sustainable business leaders, and musical talent, with a program lineup that includes some of world’s foremost leaders on climate change.

Grounded Climate Change Summit, March 20-21, 2019. More

Experts from National Geographic, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, SeaLegacy, and more will participate in Grounded Summit; Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, and Ben Kenney of Incubus will perform.

We spoke with Jackson about how she took a cause close to her heart and turned it into a global movement.

Tell us about your background.

My mother and father created a global wine company with established roots in the land. My father ensured that from a young age my siblings and I understood the amount of hard work it takes to become successful. Ever since I was old enough to hold a job I have worked for my family’s wineries, from picking and sorting grapes as a kid to working a harvest abroad in Bordeaux so I could learn the ropes of winemaking and be able to appreciate and honor the hard work of JFW’s amazing employees.

For the past eight years at Jackson Family Wines, I helped market and develop strategies for some of our wineries. Jackson Family Wines is one of the most environmentally conscious wine companies in the world, so I grew up not only appreciating the California land—and feeling a deep connection with the environment and nature—but understanding the importance of taking steps to protect it.

How did you come up with the idea for Grounded?

Back in 2017, a series of wildfires ravaged Northern California, including my hometown of Healdsburg. This was my first time witnessing the impact a changing climate will have on not just my family, friends, and neighbors, but communities across the country and world.

Often, we/our society talk about climate change as a problem that will impact future generations. We say that we want to build a better world for our children, but really, we are seeing the negative effects of climate change right now, and the situation needs immediate solutions and mitigation. I came up with Grounded as a way to turn shocking concern into necessary action.

The urgency of climate change requires proactive, ambitious measures. I focus the majority of my time and energy on Grounded, a nonprofit aimed at supporting the organizations and individuals working on scalable climate solutions.

My family and our livelihood depends on the land. Climate change impacts every aspect of wine growing; we are already seeing the effects of unpredictable weather. The inspiration for Grounded is personal as much as it is global, and that’s why we are focused on accelerating tangible solutions within the 10-year timeline laid out by the recent IPCC report.

What can people look forward to at the upcoming summit, and what would you like people to know about it?