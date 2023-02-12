Julia Kirt: Cutting taxes alone won't attract businesses to Oklahoma

The governor’s State of the State address made clear that cutting taxes is a priority this year. Tax cuts shortchange our future by failing to recognize our greatest needs.

Again and again these proposals suggest that lower taxes will attract more businesses from out of state and retain our in-state businesses for the long term. These assumptions are incomplete.

Oklahoma's business taxes are very competitive. Even before corporate taxes were cut from 6% to 4% in 2022, the state-local tax burden on Oklahoma businesses was already one of the lowest in the region. Just last week, a report from the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency emphasized that state leaders should focus on workforce and infrastructure to attract and retain businesses. We already reduced business taxes considerably with 30 years of tax cuts.

According to a recent survey of business leaders by the State Chamber, only 13% of business leaders listed taxes as the top concern for the Oklahoma business community. Instead, businesses want a well-trained workforce and high-quality infrastructure. Most business leaders are much more worried about these concerns than about taxes.

Public schools are our biggest workforce investment, but Oklahoma continues to spend the smallest amount in the region per student. In 2022, we spent $9,395 per pupil, but the regional average is $11,220. Despite a pre-inflation teacher pay raise, Oklahoma is facing 1,019 teacher vacancies across the state ― the highest on record–and 97% of superintendents are finding it difficult to hire teachers. The stopgap has been to issue 2,969 emergency teacher certifications.

Also impacting workforce shortages is that across sectors, the majority of our counties are childcare deserts. We have not been able to stabilize or expand childcare businesses yet to fill the voids.

Our infrastructure investments also continue to lag. One in five county bridges are structurally deficient, despite a decade of additional dedicated funds. Last year, the American Society of Civil Engineers graded Oklahoma’s water system as a C-minus. With aging pipes, they said the state needs $6.9 billion to improve the drinking water infrastructure. As of this January, there are at least 188,000 locations across the state without access to even the lowest level of broadband.

The way forward is clear, and it’s not giving tax breaks to out-of-state corporate shareholders. Cutting taxes should not be the top priority for business recruitment and retention. Businesses themselves are not asking for it. Instead, we need large and sustained investments in education and infrastructure to make us more competitive for business growth and a better place to live.

Julia Kirt

Sen. Julia Kirt, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 to represent District 30, which includes Oklahoma City, Bethany & Warr Acres. She serves on the Appropriations, Finance and Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Committees and co-chairs the Legislative Mental Health Caucus.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Cutting taxes alone won't attract businesses to Oklahoma