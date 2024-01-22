Julia Letlow emphasizes her reelection bid in Louisiana's new congressional boundaries

Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow left no doubt about her plans to run for reelection after the Louisiana Legislature passed a new map last week that drew new congressional district boundaries in the state.

GOP Gov. Jeff Landry has said he will sign the new map into law this week.

The headlines from last week's Special Session were about creating a second majority Black district by dismantling the 6th District that puts incumbent Congressman Garret Graves in peril, but Letlow's 5th District also underwent a dramatic shift in the location of population hubs within her new boundaries.

“It has been a great honor to serve Louisiana's 5th Congressional District," Letlow, who will be seeking her third term next fall, said in a statement to USA Today Network. "During this journey, I have met amazing people from all across the district who have inspired, guided and prayed for me.

"I have always believed that this seat belongs to the people, and I use that belief in every decision made. With the recent redistricting changes, I remain focused on serving the needs and delivering effective representation to my constituents. No matter the boundaries, I look forward to running again, with the hope of continuing to serve and earn the trust of every constituent in the 5th Congressional District.”

Letlow is considered a rising star in Congress and has landed a coveted seat on the Appropriations Committee, which controls the country's purse strings.

The new map was drawn in part to protect Letlow's incumbency, but the population centers of the district shifted from Monroe and Alexandria in northeastern and central Louisiana to parts of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes in southern Louisiana. Most of the geographic location of the old 5th District remains intact.

Republican Louisiana Congresswoman Julia Letlow speaks after qualifying for reelection on July 22, 2022.

Letlow still represents parts of Monroe and Ouachita, her home parish, but Alexandria is now located in the new majority Black 6th District. She also continues to represent the Florida parishes and all of rural northeastern Louisiana, which is dominated by agriculture interests.

In the new 5th District, Letlow takes in 42% of what had been Graves' 6th District with Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston, including the main campus of LSU.

This is the new Louisiana congressional map passed by the Legislature.

Graves told The Advocate he plans to run for reelection in the 6th District no matter its boundaries, though he blistered the new configuration that clearly puts his political future in danger.

Republican Monroe state Sens. Jay Morris and Stewart Cathey railed against the new map carried by Republican Harrison Sen. Glen Womack and supported by Landry.

Both raised concerns about Monroe losing clout because it will no longer be the population center of any congressional district, calling the map a "travesty."

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson picks up part of the old 5th District, including a portion of Ouachita Parish and all of Lincoln Parish and Ruston.

Letlow goes into November's election campaign season with at least $1.4 million cash on hand, according to her latest campaign finance report.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Julia Letlow emphasizes reelection bid in new Louisiana 5th District map