Julia Roberts, 54, stuns in bubblegum pink swimsuit during Australia beach outing with family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Nolasco
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The "Pretty Woman" star is pretty in pink.

Julia Roberts delivered some holiday cheer as she made heads turn during a beach outing with the family in Sydney, Australia.

On Christmas, the 54-year-old rocked a bubblegum pink one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her long, lean legs and fit physique. She completed the look with a messy ponytail and a dainty gold necklace. The Oscar winner soaked up the sun with her husband Danny Moder, who proudly went shirtless, displaying his flat abs.

At one point, the pair enjoyed a sweet sandy stroll along the beach with matching sunglasses and trucker hats. Later, Roberts embraced her beau and gently kissed his neck as they enjoyed their lush getaway. Their three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 14, were close by and later enjoyed some surfing with their father.

JULIA ROBERTS CELEBRATES TWINS HAZEL AND PHINNAEUS' 17TH BIRTHDAY WITH RARE PHOTO: 'SWEETEST YEARS OF LIFE'

However, it’s not all play for Roberts. According to multiple reports, the actress has been in Australia for the past few months for work. She’s currently shooting her next rom-com, "Ticket to Paradise," which will also star her longtime pal George Clooney.

But family time is essential for Roberts. Just one month ago, the notoriously private star took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of her twins to commemorate their 17th birthday. In the pic, Roberts is seen snuggling up with her children as newborns.

Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder arrive at the premiere of 'Flag Day' during the 74th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. <span class="copyright">Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images</span>
Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder arrive at the premiere of 'Flag Day' during the 74th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

"17 of the Sweetest years of life," she captioned the adorable snap.

In July, Roberts gave fans a rare glimpse of her continuing romance with Moder, 52. She shared a heartfelt selfie on Instagram as the pair celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"19 years. Just getting started!" Roberts wrote in the caption of the post in which she donned an orange bird-logo cap pulled low over her signature blonde locks, a floral-print blouse and oversized shades.

In 2018, Roberts raved about the love she shares with the cinematographer to Extra! and called him an "awesome human being" while adding that the pair "have so much fun."

"If we go to work together and go home together – all that work time – when you come home and [say], 'Oh, honey, how was your day?' We did all that in the day and in the car," she explained of their working relationship while on their 2015 movie "The Secret in Their Eyes."

"So when we got home we got to put that all away, which was really delightful," she shared.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 ball drop, performances and more

    For New Year's Eve 2022, here's how to watch the ball drop in Times Square, stream New Year's Rockin' Eve and more. These are the ways to stream NYE 2022.

  • 'Bridgerton' Finally Has a Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix

    Learn about season 2 of 'Bridgerton,' including who will be in the cast, when it will come back to Netflix, how to watch and stream new episodes, and more important updates.

  • Kate Middleton's Most Elegant Coat Moments of All Time

    Style icon, royal patron, mother of three, famed outfit repeater–it’s no surprise that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has an impressive resume. As soon as the temperatures drop and winter weather takes hold, Kate embraces an entirely new seasonal title: coat influencer. In the colder months, Kate's mastery of all things fashion really shines.

  • The 27 Coziest Shackets and Shirt Jackets to Wear Now

    As seen on Kendall Jenner and throughout street style, here are 27 shackets to shop now. Shackets combine the best of two essentials we already know, love, and wear: the oversized shirt and the cloud-soft flannel or wool jacket. Look at street style, where Gigi Hadid alone has worn the versatile outer layer multiple times while jetting between shows this past fashion month.

  • Queen's Christmas: Elizabeth pays tribute to Philip, police arrest armed intruder

    Queen's Christmas: Elizabeth pays tribute to Philip, police arrest armed intruder

  • NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play

    NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday. CDC officials made that move saying that evidence shows people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. The NBA also relied on data, telling teams that the updated protocols “reflects analysis of testing data that the league and its infectious disease experts and epidemiologists have gathered throughout the pandemic.”

  • University of Houston-Downtown student is Making the Grade

    This college student excels not only in the classroom but in the community as well. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how Jorge Mendoza is Making the Grade at the University of Houston-Downtown.

  • ‘True Story’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Red Notice’ Topped U.S. Streaming Rankings During Thanksgiving Week

    Netflix’s original movie Red Notice and limited series True Story starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes finished No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Nielsen’s overall SVOD streaming rankings in the U.S. for the week of November 22-28, which covered the Thanksgiving holiday. Red Notice, which Netflix already has told us was the streaming giant’s […]

  • Bow down to the Duchess of Sussex: U.K. tabloid prints Meghan's court victory

    After losing a legal battle with the former actress Meghan Markle, the Mail on Sunday was required to print a front-page statement acknowledging her victory.

  • Sing 2: Buster And The Crew Are Trapped By Jimmy Crystal

    Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur ext

  • LifeMinute 2021 Recap: Celeb Engagements

    It was a year of breathtaking proposals, from Travis Barker dropping to one knee on the beach to pop the question to Kourtney Kardashian to Lindsay Lohan unexpectedly announcing her engagement to Bader Shammas on her Instagram. Here are the celeb engagements of 2021.

  • Pink shares throwback pics of son Jameson for his 5th birthday

    Pink and Carey Hart posted birthday tributes for son Jameson in honor of his fifth birthday.

  • The Chaotic Celebrity Couples That Got Us Through 2021, Ranked

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Year of Our Lord 2021 has been cursed in almost every conceivable way—and in these troubled times, we’ve all been forced to develop some (more) coping mechanisms. Personally, watching the same three TV shows on a loop and trying to set a new record for pizza consumption got me through 2020, but I’ve found that this year has slowly pushed me toward a deeper relationship with my chosen religion: chaotic celebrity couples.I’ll admit tha

  • How Issa Rae and crew left an indelible mark on television history

    When Issa Rae’s Insecure premiered on HBO in 2016, the need for tight inner circles would become much more urgent. Under a Trump presidency, to be Black and a woman meant a constant sense of impending doom, though the full extent of the damage could not yet be imagined. The words “overreacting” and “sensitive” flew around as the collective memories of ancestors warned us to stay on guard. The best shelter in this storm turned out to be a group chat: Black women of all classes and backgrounds fou

  • John Travolta shares a sweet (and silly) holiday video with his kids

    It was a very merry Christmas for the Travoltas.

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. To find out...

  • Abigail Breslin Marks First Holiday Season Without Her Dad After His Death From COVID-19

    Zombieland star Abigail Breslin opened up about missing her dad, who passed away earlier this year, during the "holiday-grief season" in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

  • Dire Straits Among Live Aid Stars To Feature On ‘One Billion Views’ Stream

    The 24-hour event will feature newly-recorded interviews, remixed Live Aid performances, and documentaries.

  • Hank Aaron, Bob Dole, Cicely Tyson: Remembering notables who died in 2021

    This year we remember some of the original influencers who passed away in 2021, celebrities who made a lasting impact with their life's work.

  • Maryland adds more than 25,000 COVID cases over Christmas weekend as positivity rate inches toward 16%

    BALTIMORE — Maryland added more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, which included two record-breaking days since the state last updated its coronavirus data dashboard on Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, more than 9,000 cases were logged — 9,859 and 9,350 respectively — with an additional 5,826 cases reported on Sunday. The three days reflect more than ...