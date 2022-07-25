Julia Tomlin gets maximum sentence of 55 years for 2019 murder of 2-year-old son in Hampton

A Hampton Circuit judge on Monday sentenced Julia Leanna Tomlin to 55 years in prison, the maximum allowed for the 2019 murder of her young son.

Chief Judge Michael Gaten told Tomlin — a 37-year-old mother of 10 children — he didn’t know if he could live with himself if he didn’t issue the maximum amount of time allowed under the law for the murder of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

“Life is the most precious thing we have,” Gaten said before announcing the sentence. “Every life has worth, dignity and value.”

The sentence needed to “speak to the value” of Noah’s life, he said. It also needed to address the severity of the abuse the child suffered throughout his life, and Tomlin’s repeated efforts to conceal it.

Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and felony child abuse. She declined to speak during Monday’s court hearing, shaking her head no when asked by the judge if she had anything to say.

Among those calling for the maximum sentence for Tomlin was her oldest child, a 19-year-old daughter who testified Monday. Tomlin turned her head away and sobbed as the young woman tearfully told the court about the abuse and neglect she and her siblings endured.

The woman said she lived with her father and Tomlin for the first six years of her life before being removed and sent to live with her paternal grandparents.

The woman said she was frequently was left to care for her younger siblings when she was just six years old.

“My mother, Julia Tomlin, has never been fit to be a parent,” the woman said. “She has only cared for herself and has never prioritized the needs for any of her children, even when she had claimed to be doing so. All of her children have been removed from her care and should have never been returned to her care.”

Noah, she said, “received the worst from her. In the two short years he lived, he had witnessed pure hate and cruelty from the woman who was supposed to love and protect him.”

Tomlin reported Noah missing June 24, 2019 — two days after prosecutors say he was killed. Tomlin was living in a trailer in the Bayside Village Mobile Home Park in the Buckroe Beach area at the time.

Police said she told them she last saw her son when she put him to bed at around 1 a.m. and discovered him missing 10 hours later.

Law enforcement and community members searched for 10 days before Noah’s remains were found in a cardboard box at a city-owned steam plant where trash is dumped.

A team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers and fire fighters searched by hand through more than 2 million tons of trash before the discovery was made. The boy’s body was severely decomposed after sitting in extreme heat for several days, with mostly only skeletal remains being found.

After the body was found, investigators said Tomlin changed her story. They said she claimed she’d been using heroin the day Noah died and that he hit his head and drowned after she left him unattended in the bathtub. Unable to revive him with CPR, she told investigators she later placed his body in a Pampers diaper box, wrapped it in garbage bags, and asked a friend to dispose of it.

The friend dumped the box in a bin or dumpster on the other side of town, Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said. Both Tomlin and the friend claimed the friend didn’t know what was in the box, he said.

A medical examiner and anthropologist found several long-term injuries on the toddler and ruled he died from blunt-force head trauma and battered child syndrome. Police found what was later confirmed to be Noah’s blood splattered on a bedroom wall and a bed sheet in the trash outside.

Court records show Tomlin was convicted in a prior felony child neglect incident in Newport News in 2010. In that case, she was charged with placing her 1-year-old daughter on a hot stove, causing burns to the girl’s back and shoulders. Tomlin reportedly contended it was an accident.

