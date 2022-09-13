Juliaetta man arrested for allegedly raping underage girl

Sep. 13—A 23-year-old man is facing three counts of rape and one count of sexual battery of a minor for allegedly raping an underage girl in Juliaetta.

Jason Umphenour made his initial appearance Monday in Latah County Magistrate Court. A criminal complaint against him was filed July 20 and a warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 15.

The alleged sexual acts against the teenage girl date back to 2020. Idaho State Police investigated the incidents.

Umphenour's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.