Julian Assange allowed to appeal U.S. extradition, U.K. court rules
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Julian AssangeAustralian computer programmer
The United Kingdom's High Court ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to stand trial on espionage charges over the publication of classified documents, AP reports.
Why it matters: The ruling gives Assange another chance to avoid extradition and a potential sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Yes, but: The U.K. Supreme Court still must agree to hear the case.
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.