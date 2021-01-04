Julian Assange could be freed today as judge blocks extradition to US

Gareth Davies
Julian Assange - PA
Julian Assange - PA

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States and could be freed today.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said at the Old Bailey on Monday that, due to the real risk of suicide, the 49-year-old should not be extradited by "reason of mental health".

Assange, who sat in the dock of Court 2 in a blue suit and wearing a green face mask below his nose, closed his eyes as the judge read out her ruling.

Lawyers will return to the Old Bailey later today for a bail application, and if Assange's legal team are successful, their client could be a free man this afternoon.

But having been remanded in custody, it is not widely expected that he will be freed from high-security Belmarsh Prison immediately given the US government's intent to appeal.

Assange is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The case followed WikiLeaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables.

Prosecutors say Assange helped US defence analyst Chelsea Manning breach the Espionage Act in unlawfully obtaining material, was complicit in hacking by others, and published classified information that put the lives of US informants in danger.

Assange denies plotting with Manning to crack an encrypted password on US Department of Defence computers and says there is no evidence that anyone's safety was put at risk.

His legal team argued that the prosecution is political and said Assange, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and severe depression, is a high suicide risk if he is extradited.

In her judgment, Judge Baraitser referred to evidence of Assange's mental state.

She said that "facing conditions of near total isolation" in US custody, she was satisfied that authorities there would not be able to prevent Assange from "finding a way to commit suicide".

Judge Baraitser made reference to Jeffrey Epstein in her summary, and said: "Others have succeeded in recent years in committing suicide at jails... Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide at the MCC jail in August 2019."

Assange's lawyers had said he faced up to 175 years in jail if convicted, although the US government said the sentence was more likely to be between four and six years.

Julian Assange Timeline

2010

  • August: An arrest warrant is issued for Mr Assange for two separate allegations - one of rape and one of molestation - after he visits Sweden for a speaking trip. He is questioned by police in Stockholm and denies the allegations. 

  • November: Stockholm District Court approves a request to detain the WikiLeaks founder for questioning on suspicion of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion. An international arrest warrant is issued by Swedish police through Interpol.

  • December: Mr Assange presents himself to London police and appears at an extradition hearing where he is remanded in custody. He is later granted conditional bail at the High Court in London after his supporters offer £240,000 in cash and sureties. US President Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for Mr Assange.

2011

  • February: District Judge Howard Riddle rules that Mr Assange should be extradited to Sweden.

  • November: Mr Assange loses a High Court appeal against the decision.

2012

  • May: The UK Supreme Court upholds the High Court decision.

  • June 19: Mr Assange enters the Ecuadorian embassy in London, requesting political asylum. A day later, Scotland Yard confirms he will be subject to arrest for breaching his bail conditions.

2013

  • June: Mr Assange says he will not leave the embassy even if sex allegations against him are dropped, because he fears moves are under way to extradite him to the US.

2014

  • July: He loses a legal bid to have an arrest warrant issued in Sweden cancelled.

2015

  • August 13: Swedish prosecutors drop investigations into some of the sex allegations against Mr Assange due to time restrictions. The investigation into suspected rape remains active.

  • October 12: The Metropolitan Police end their 24-hour guard outside the Ecuadorian embassy. It breaks a three-year police operation which is estimated to have cost more than £12 million.

2016

  • September 16: Sweden's Court of Appeal rejects a bid by Mr Assange to have his sex assault warrant dropped.

  • October 2016: WikiLeaks publishes Democratic National Committee emails to the political benefit of Mr Trump, who remarks during his campaign: "I love WikiLeaks."

  • November 14: Mr Assange is questioned for two days at the Ecuadorian embassy in the presence of Sweden's assistant prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and police inspector Cecilia Redell.

2017

  • January 17: Barack Obama's decision to free Ms Manning prompts speculation over Mr Assange's position.

  • April 21: America's attorney general Jeff Sessions says Mr Assange's arrest is a "priority" for the US.

  • May 19: An investigation into a sex allegation against Mr Assange is dropped by Sweden's director of public prosecutions.

  • August 15: He is allegedly offered a deal to avoid extradition in exchange for revealing the source of hacked Democratic Party emails to end speculation over Russian involvement.

  • December: Unnamed US figures who have been paying a security contractor to bug Mr Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy discuss a desperate plan to kidnap or poison him, it is claimed.

2018

  • August 9: The US Senate Committee asks to interview Mr Assange as part of its investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

  • September 27: He steps down as editor of WikiLeaks.

2019

  • January: Mr Trump claims to know nothing about WikiLeaks, only that "there is something having to do with Julian Assange".

  • January 10: A legal defence fund is launched for Mr Assange amid fears he is under "increasingly serious threat".

  • January 23: Lawyers for Mr Assange say they are taking action aimed at making Mr Trump's administration reveal charges "secretly filed" against him.

  • March: Ms Manning is jailed again for refusing to give evidence to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

  • April 11: Mr Assange is arrested after the Ecuadorian government withdraws his asylum, blaming his "repeated violations" of "international conventions and daily-life protocols". He is found guilty of breaching the Bail Act and remanded in custody at Belmarsh prison.

  • May 1: Mr Assange is sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment by Southwark Crown Court. He continues to be held on remand in Belmarsh from September after serving the custodial sentence.

  • May 19: Swedish authorities resume the investigation into the alleged rape.

  • November 19: The alleged rape investigation is discontinued.

2020

  • January 13: Mr Assange appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court and is backed by dozens of supporters including rapper MIA.

  • February 24: He faces an extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court. His representatives argue he cannot legally be handed to the US for "political offences" because of a 2003 extradition treaty.

  • March 25: Mr Assange appears by video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he is refused bail amid the coronavirus crisis.

  • April 11: Stella Moris, Mr Assange's partner, who gave birth to his two children while he was living inside the Ecuadorian embassy, issues a plea for his release amid fears for his health.

  • June 24: The US Department of Justice issues an updated 18-count indictment over Mr Assange's alleged role in "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States".

  • August 25: Ms Moris visits him in Belmarsh prison for the first time in almost six months.

  • September 7: Mr Assange's extradition hearings resume at the Old Bailey.

  • October 1: Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourns the case.

  • November 26: Mr Moris urges Mr Trump to pardon Mr Assange before he leaves office.

2021

  • January 4: British judge blocks Assange's extradition to the US.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Thousands of National Guard troops set to descend on Washington DC to support Biden inauguration

    More than 4,000 troops from nearly 30 states expected to take part in event

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

    With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, all eyes are on a runoff election that has Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Perdue got about 88,000 more votes than Ossoff in the general election, but a Libertarian candidate’s 115,000 votes kept him from topping 50%, which is required to win. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December 2019 after Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down.

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    A Malaysian coroner decided on Monday that the death of French-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin was most likely a “misadventure” that was not caused by a third party, ruling against the claims of her family that she must have been abducted. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora’s death at a resort outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019. The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest while she and her family recovered from jet lag after arriving at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range. The local police insisted there was no foul play when her unclothed body was found ten days later, after a search involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs. An autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding. But the parents of the teenager, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development and causes learning disabilities and balance problems, maintained that she would never have climbed out of the window of their holiday chalet in the middle of the night and wandered off.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make the schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

  • Vietnam to buy AstraZeneca vaccine, in talks with other producers

    Vietnam has agreed to buy 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Plc, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are also seeking to purchase vaccines from other sources, including Pfizer Inc. The Southeast Asian country has previously agreed to get a Russian vaccine though also said it would not rush to secure vaccine deals, citing the potential for high financial costs and after managing to contain its coronavirus outbreaks to only 1,494 cases, with 35 deaths. The AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine is cheaper than some others and can be stored at fridge temperature, which makes it easier to transport and use, particularly in developing countries.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Britons living in EU countries barred from returning in post-Brexit residency row

    Britons living in EU countries have been barred from returning to them after Christmas in a post-Brexit row over residency. People trying to return to Spain and Italy after their Christmas holidays were either turned back on arrival or barred from getting on to flights after being told that their pre-Brexit "green cards" were not valid for entry. The problems began on Saturday when border officials at airports in Madrid and Barcelona refused to recognise the documents despite declarations by the Spanish and Italian governments that they should be treated as valid for entry. Instead, border officials insisted they would not allow entry to anyone without a new post Brexit photo-ID card, which most British residents have applied for but have yet to receive. As a result, British passengers were turned back on arrival on at least two flights to Barcelona and had to return to the UK. Passengers on one flight from Newcastle had to fly back without their baggage, which was left at the airport. The problems spiralled when airlines also started refusing to fly resident Britons back to Spain or Italy without the new post-Brexit foreign identity card. Airlines can be fined if they allow people to fly to a country without the right documentation. At least nine people were prevented from boarding a BA/Iberia flight from Heathrow to Madrid on Saturday night despite having pre-Brexit "green cards". One of them, Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree living in the southern Spanish town of Zurgena, said: "Throughout all the months of negotiating Brexit, we were always assured that nothing would change for us." Referring to the airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: "It's horrendous, and we are suffering because of their incompetence." A further 30 people were blocked from flying to Pisa from Manchester on Saturday. They included Dr Caitlin Procter, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence.

  • Phone recording reveals Trump pleading with Raffensperger to 'find' thousands of Georgia ballots for him

    President Trump has been going at it with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for weeks now over the latter's refusal to give credence to unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the state, and on Saturday, the pair aired it out over the phone. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump continues to push conspiracy theories and repeatedly calls on Raffensperger to find some way to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. Raffensperger, for his part, held firm.At one point during the call, Trump, who claims he won Georgia "by hundreds of thousands of votes," told Raffensperger he just wants "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have." He also suggested to Raffensperger that "there's nothing wrong with saying ... that you've recalculated" and warned that unless "this can be straightened out before" Georgia's upcoming Senate runoffs, a lot of Republicans won't go to the polls "because they hate what you did to the president."But there was no sign Trump's pleas or talk of criminal charges swayed Raffensperger even slightly — he told Trump the data he was arguing was incorrect and primarily based off social media posts, while his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, shot down Trump's conspiracies about voting machine tampering and ballot shredding.Legal experts told the Post the phone call puts Trump in "legally questionable territory" since it could be construed as an attempt to get Raffensperger to doctor Georgia's election results, but ultimately they believe the "clearer transgression is a moral one." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Listen to, read Trump's entire 'desperate' 65-minute call with Georgia election officials

  • Pastor killed, two other people injured in Texas church shooting

    The shooting occurred Sunday morning at Starrville Methodist Church, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

  • Sen. Perdue says he's 'shocked' over leaked Trump audio, calls act by fellow GOP 'disgusting'

    Sen. David Perdue R-Ga. joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss the audio released by the Washington Post and provides insight into the Georgia Senate race.

  • Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested. NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The overwhelming majority of tests are in the state capital Sydney.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson warns of 'tough tough weeks to come' with stricter measures to be announced

    Boris Johnson under pressure to introduce new national lockdown South African variant of Covid-19 could be resistant to vaccine Nick Timothy: Boris must be bold or go down in history as the PM who lost the Union Nicola Sturgeon to unveil even harsher lockdown - watch live at 2pm What might Tier 5 look like? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Tougher measures will soon be announced to control coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said. Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London to meet some of the first people to receive the Oxford vaccine on Monday, Mr Johnson said there were "tough tough" weeks to come. He added: "If you look at the numbers there's no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course." His comments come after Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, warned Tier 3 is no longer enough to contain the new variant of Covid-19. On Monday morning Matt Hancock said Tier 3, which is in force in areas of the North East and South West of England, was no longer enough to contain the new variant of Covid-19. "Unfortunately the number of cases is rising, and in some parts of the country, for instance some of the Tier 3 areas, [we] are seeing sharp rises. "Each week we look at all of the areas of the country to check that we are in the right position in terms of the tiers. It is a very difficult situation in terms of the growth of the virus. "The old Tier 3 was able to contain the old variant, that is looking increasingly difficult in all parts of the country." The Daily Mail has reported the Government's key "Covid-O" committee that oversees restrictions will meet on Monday to decide on changes to the restrictions. Follow the latest updates below.