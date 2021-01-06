Julian Assange denied bail - Victoria Jones/PA

Julian Assange has been denied bail ahead of the US Government’s appeal to extradite him on espionage charges.

The Wikileaks founder won his 11 year extradition battle this week when a British judge ruled he should not be sent to the US to face prosecution due to his mental health.

The US authorities have said they will appeal the extradition decision.

Mr Assange was this morning denied bail by the court and was remanded in custody at HMP Belmarsh where he will await the ongoing legal proceedings.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said there are “substantial grounds” for believing that Mr Assange would abscond if he was granted bail.

Announcing her bail decision at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Judge Baraitser said: "As a matter of fairness, the US must be allowed to challenge my decision and if Mr Assange absconds during this process they will lose the opportunity to do so.

"Mr Assange still has a huge support network available to him should he again choose to go to ground."

Reacting to the decision not to free Julian Assange on bail, his partner Stella Moris with whom he has two young sons, said: "This is a huge disappointment. Julian should not be in Belmarsh prison in the first place.

"I urge the Department of Justice to drop the charges and the president of the United States to pardon Julian."

Outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, she was greeted by a large crowd of journalists and supporters marshalled by police officers.

More to follow.