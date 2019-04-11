Julian Assange had a cat, and the internet is really worried about its fate

With Julian Assange in custody, the internet is wondering what happened to his feline companion.

On Thursday, the founder of Wikileaks was arrested by police in London and faces extradition to the United States on a hacking conspiracy charge.

Authorities say Assange conspired with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to steal and publish classified documents, according to an indictment.

The arrest ended a seven-year stay at Ecuador's embassy in London after government officials formally withdrew its asylum for Assange.

During that time, Assange got a 10-week-old kitten, and updates on its status was shared through the Twitter account @EmbassyCat.

Now, the internet is starting to worry about its favorite embassy-dwelling cat.

Someone look after Julian Assange's cat please I love him life is sacred must be protected pic.twitter.com/VUPSzSCLWO — Ameme Hack (@AmemeHack) April 11, 2019

What I really need to know is what’s going to happen to #Assange’s bow tie cat. pic.twitter.com/DqnRGsiEgD — Sara Firth (@Sara__Firth) April 11, 2019

Last October, Assange reportedly sued the Ecuadorean embassy over rules it planned to impose, which included better cat care.

It's not clear where Assange's cat ended up. A November 2018 report from Business Insider citing an Italian news agency said Assange gave up the cat so it wouldn't be stuck in the embassy with him.

For the record: Julian Assange’s cat was reportedly given to a shelter by the Ecuadorian embassy ages ago, so don’t expect a feline extradition in the next few hours.



(I genuinely offered to adopt it)



— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) April 11, 2019

