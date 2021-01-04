Julian Assange subdued in court as judge’s ruling only ‘first step’ in battle against US extradition

Lizzie Dearden
&lt;p&gt;Supporters celebrate outside court&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls )

Supporters celebrate outside court

(REUTERS/Henry Nicholls )

Julian Assange spoke only once, quietly, during the court hearing that was due to decide his long-running battle against being extradited to the US.

Protesters shouted for their hero outside, as the global media assembled, and supporters – and detractors – around the world waited with bated breath for the result.

But in the eye of the storm, Assange sat silently in the centre of a strangely intimate Old Bailey court hearing.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, only just over a dozen people were present as District Judge Vanessa Baraitser delivered her ruling.

Assange, in a navy suit and a dark green face mask, arrived in the dock with a jumper thrown around his shoulders for warmth.

The WikiLeaks founder sat in silence for the duration of the hour-long hearing, being asked only to confirm his name and date of birth, as his fiancée looked on.

For the Assange camp, the hearing did not start well. For more than 40 minutes, District Judge Baraitser dismissed argument after argument made by the defence team.

She threw out claims that his extradition to the US would be unlawful under the terms of a treaty, would violate freedom of speech and other human rights, was politically motivated or would punish mere investigative journalism.

Suggestions that a US jury would be biased, or that Chelsea Manning’s evidence was a result of torture, and that Assange would not be protected by the US constitution were given short shrift.

District Judge Baraitser also rejected suggestions that the length of time since the leaks made the extradition unjust, and told the court that the impact on his partner and children was “nothing out of the ordinary”.

Assange’s extradition appeared to be a foregone conclusion as the judge said he had “sacrificed the safety of individuals” named in leaked documents and caused some to flee their home countries with their families.

But the hearing took an abrupt turn when the judge started to address the 49-year-old’s health, which had been a core concern raised not only by his legal team, but also by human-rights groups and United Nations experts.

Lengthy extradition proceedings heard how Assange could be held under “special administrative measures” before trial, and then at the ADX Florence prison in Colorado.

The court also heard that Assange had been under a care plan for prisoners at risk of suicide or self-harm since arriving at HMP Belmarsh in April 2019, and had told staff of plans to end his life.

Psychologists found that he suffers from a recurrent depressive disorder, which is sometimes accompanied by psychotic features, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

The district judge told the court that if sent to the US, Assange would be in “conditions of near-total isolation” and without the factors needed to mitigate his suicide risk.

As she explained that the conditions meant the extradition was legally “oppressive” and could not be allowed, Assange’s fiancée broke down in tears and hugged the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Assange barely reacted and did not comment to the three journalists allowed in the court as he was led back down to the cells.

He will have known that the judge’s findings were not the end of his legal battle, and US authorities immediately announced their decision to appeal.

Julian Assange&#x002019;s girlfriend Stella Moris speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey on January 4, 2021Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Julian Assange’s girlfriend Stella Moris speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey on January 4, 2021Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

It was due to take another two days at least before a court would consider releasing Assange on bail, and the legal saga will continue long after that.

For his supporters, Assange remains a campaigner for truth and accountability, an investigative journalist, a hero for freedom of speech.

The disclosures by defence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010 and 2011 exposed war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, including footage of American soldiers killing unarmed civilians from a helicopter.

But to his detractors, Assange remains a criminal, a hacker, a narcissist and a liar, despite District Judge Baraitser’s ruling.

Speaking outside the court, his fiancée Stella Moris, said the court had recognised the “seriousness and inhumanity” of what Assange faces in the US.

Ms Moris, who has two sons with Assange, appealed for Donald Trump to end the prosecution and “let our little boys have their father”.

She accused the US government of wanting to “punish Julian and make him disappear into the deepest, darkest hole of the US prison system for the rest of his life”.

Ms Moris said the ruling was the “first step towards justice in this case”, but sounded a note of warning for jubilant supporters.

“As long as Julian has to endure suffering in isolation as an unconvicted prisoner at Belmarsh prison, as long as our children continue to be robbed of their father's love and affection, we cannot celebrate,” she said. ”We will celebrate the day he comes home.”

Read More

Julian Assange will not be extradited to US, judge rules

UN official says treatment of Assange intended to silence free speech

What is Wikileaks and where is Assange?

Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to congressional ally Devin Nunes

    The president gave the nation's highest civilian honor to one of his most vocal defenders in Congress.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • S.Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, expands ban on gatherings

    South Korea is reviewing AstraZeneca's request for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, as it expands a ban on private gatherings of more than four people to the whole country with daily cases topping more than 1,000 in four days. South Korea's drug safety ministry said it will aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days. South Korea signed a deal in December with AstraZeneca to secure 20 million doses of its vaccine, with the first shipment expected as early as January.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

  • Kentucky detectives in Breonna Taylor case face termination

    A Kentucky police detective facing termination in connection with his role in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead has met with his police chief, an attorney said Monday. Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes received notice last week from Louisville Police Interim Chief Yvette Gentry that she intends to fire them. Jaynes met with Gentry on Monday “to explain his perspective surrounding the investigation and proposed discipline,” according to a statement from Jaynes' attorneys provided to media outlets.

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online

    In a standoff between farmers from India's northern breadbasket and the government that has convulsed the country, the farmers have a 21st-century ally: a handful of supporters scattered around the world running a Twitter handle. The farmers have paralysed some traffic in and out of New Delhi, protesting recent agriculture laws that they fear could eventually eliminate government-guaranteed minimum prices for their crops. But the demonstrators, many of them from the Sikh religious minority, say they are also battling a social media campaign by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Scottish paper sparks speculation Trump is headed to Turnberry to avoid inauguration

    'It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period,’ said a source on recent US military movements

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

    Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson announced in a statement Monday. The 77-year old Granger is the 49th member of Congress to contract the virus.Granger was apparently tested when she arrived in Washington, D.C., for the start of the 117th Congress on Sunday, where she was on the House floor mingling with her colleagues and later voted in the House speaker election. It was only afterwards that she found out about her result, her spokesperson said in the statement. She is now quarantining. Granger did receive a COVID-19 vaccine in December. It's not clear how long ago exactly that occurred, though she was scheduled to receive her second dose later this week. Still, her office suggested that getting vaccinated was beneficial. "Having received the vaccine in December, she is asymptomatic and feeling great," the statement reads. > Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) is now the latest member of Congress with COVID-19.> > The first to test positive after getting a vaccine dose, and the 49th overall. pic.twitter.com/UU0US8DfEX> > -- Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying What do we do about COVID vaccine refusal?

  • Zimbabwe returns to restrictions amid rise in virus cases

    In response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Zimbabwe has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools. “We are being overwhelmed and overrun,” Information Minister Nick Mangwana warned, saying the country's hospitals are rapidly reaching capacity with COVID-19 patients. Zimbabwe recorded 1,342 cases and 29 deaths in the past week, “the highest number recorded so far,” Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said, announcing the strict measures.

  • Iran  seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

    Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. "The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong the restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn told RTL television in an interview on Saturday evening.