Julian Assange: the wedge that created a divide among Trump loyalists





The charges that led to Julian Assange’s arrest have nothing to do with the 2016 presidential election or the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump’s Russian ties, but the extradition case and Assange’s possible arrival in the US will be electrified by all those unresolved issues.

“I know nothing about Wikileaks. It’s not my thing,” Donald Trump told reporters asking for a reaction to the arrest. That is not what he said on the campaign, when he frequently praised the organisation that Assange founded, and which arguably played an important role in getting Trump elected.

Related: Assange arrest: Trump claims to 'know nothing about WikiLeaks' despite past praise – live

Assange’s role in 2016 cut like a meat cleaver through the administration, dividing Trump loyalists on the far right – who see him as a hero persecuted by the “deep state” – from the traditional conservatives who portray him as nothing less than a Kremlin accomplice.

The case that finally led to the WikiLeaks founder being yanked out of the Ecuadorean embassy harks back to 2010, when Assange starting working with Chelsea (then Bradley) Manning to unlock the coded doors to the inner workings and communications of the US military and diplomatic corps.

For years, US prosecutors have been wrestling with ways to getting hold of Assange. Under the Obama administration, the FBI and CIA argued that he was a malicious hacker and information broker who should not benefit from the free speech protections of a journalist.

Others, including Barack Obama himself, did not want a damaging and draining fight over free speech. The New York Times reported that the FBI and CIA asked for a meeting with the president to argue their case, and were turned down.

Related: Everything you need to know about Julian Assange

“The case would have provoked some difficult questions that Obama’s DoJ [Department of Justice] looked at very closely and decided couldn’t go that route,” said Susan Hennessey, a former NSA lawyer at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

The narrow framing of the indictment against Assange in the eastern district of Virginia, limits the focus on computer hacking crimes rather than publication of secret documents, bypassing all the free speech aspects of Assange’s case.

CNN has reported that US prosecutors may also be preparing to unveil other charges against Assange, which would widen the case, possibly to involve his role in the late stages of the 2016 presidential election. But if Assange does eventually appear in court in Alexandria, his fate is likely to become a new focus in the unceasing battle over Trump’s legitimacy.

By publishing internal Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails hacked by Russian intelligence in the last weeks of the 2016 campaign, Assange inserted himself as a central actor not only in US politics but also in Russia’s multi-pronged hybrid war against the west.

Welcoming the arrest on Thursday morning, Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, called Assange a “direct participant in Russian efforts to undermine the west and a dedicated accomplice in efforts to undermine American security”.

That is also the official position of the US government which has called WikiLeaks a “non-state hostile intelligence service”, but it is not shared by Trump’s alt-right base, nor – if his rhetoric is anything to go by – by the president himself.