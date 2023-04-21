Julian Knight to stand down at next election after police investigation

Mr Knight said: 'The false and malicious accusation brought against me last December did untold damage to my physical and mental well-being' - Geoff Pugh

Julian Knight has said he will not seek to get the Tory whip back and will not stand at the next general election after the police dropped a sexual assault allegation against him.

The Solihull MP tweeted: "I will not be standing for the Conservatives or any other party at the next general election. The past year has been for my wife and I the worst of our lives.

"The false and malicious accusation brought against me last December did untold damage to my physical and mental well being as well as causing pain and distress to my loved ones."

It comes as Mr Knight last month claimed he had been subjected to a “witch-hunt” after the Conservatives refused to readmit him to the party despite police dropping their investigation.

The Tories refused Mr Knight’s demand for a return of the party whip, as they said “further complaints” had been lodged against him.

'Desperate attempt' at a 'cover-up'

Mr Knight hit back by accusing the party of a “desperate attempt” at a “cover-up”.

The MP was suspended from the Tories over the original claim, which he always denied.

In March, it emerged that the police had dropped their investigation and Mr Knight called for the “immediate” return of the whip.

However, the Tories said he would not be readmitted as “further complaints” have been received, which will be referred “if appropriate” to the police.

A spokesman for Simon Hart, the Chief Whip, said: “Following further complaints made to the whips’ office, we will not be restoring the whip to Julian Knight.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies.”