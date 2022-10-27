Julian Lawrence sentenced to life in prison for Painesville murder

Oct. 27—A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibly of parole after 44 years after a Lake County Common Pleas Court jury found him guilty of aggravated murder and other charges

Julian Lawrence was sentenced by Judge Eugene Lucci on Oct. 26 after a jury found him guilty two weeks earlier of of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking, according to a Painesville Police Department news release.

The case stems from the Nov. 4, 2021, murder of 22-year-old Ollie Timall Gipson Jr., a father of two..

According to the city's news release, Painesville police responded at 6:21 p.m. to reports of several shots fired in the area of 55 Grant St. Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive man later identified as Gipson in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Lawrence was located in the immediate area a short time later. He was detained and allegedly had a firearm in his possession. He was then arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Lawrence was indicted by a Lake County grand jury in December 2021 on felony charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree felony attempted murder, two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felony felonious assault and fifth-degree felony marijuana trafficking. All charges had a firearm specification that carried a three-year mandatory prison sentence if found guilty.

"This is why we do what we do. Because sometimes the only peace a victim's family can have is the knowledge that justice has been served," Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman said in the release.