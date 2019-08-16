Julian Robertson Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), founder and CEO of Tiger Management, disclosed this week his three new positions for the second quarter were Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Considered the "father of hedge funds," Robertson founded Tiger Management in 1980 with approximately $8 million. During the 1980s and 1990s, the fund manager expanded the $8 million to over $22 billion, garnering one of the best records among hedge funds.

dd5fe89cdc517f7d4c9d904a76a6155e.png More

Robertson closed Tiger Management to outside investors in 2000 and has since managed his own money. He also mentored several of our other gurus that GuruFocus Premium members can view current and past portfolio data on, as well as Real-Time Picks. The "Tiger Cubs" include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) of Coatue Management, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) of Viking Global Partners, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) of Tiger Global Management, Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) of Maverick Capital and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) of Lone Pine Capital.

As of quarter-end, Robertson's equity portfolio contains 23 stocks, with 56.31% weight in the technology sector and 23.29% weight in the financial services sector. The guru invests using long and short strategies.

Applied Materials

Robertson purchased 255,700 shares of Applied Materials, giving the position 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $42.09 during the quarter.

2c9bd581dcc7d529775d4ee6732595c6.png More

The Santa Clara, California-based company supplies various semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including etching, chemical mechanical polishing and wafer-inspection systems. Applied Materials said in an Aug. 15 earnings release that net revenues for the quarter ending July 28 were $3.562 billion, down 14% from net revenues in the prior-year quarter.

113974391.png More

Although the company's three-year revenue growth rate of 21.30% outperforms 82.01% of global competitors, Applied Materials' revenue increased just 4.20% over the trailing 12 months, a warning sign of decelerating revenue growth.

Micron Technology

Robertson purchased 287,400 shares of Micron Technology, giving the holding 4.50% weight in the equity portfolio.

0af5063e6038d3e112f695d138490712.png More

The Boise, Idaho-based company provides dynamic random-access memory chips for personal computers and servers. GuruFocus ranks Micron Technology's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive indicators, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 5.29 and operating margins that have increased approximately 38.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming 96.46% of global competitors.

1291652104.png More