Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

GuruFocus.com
·6 min read

- By Margaret Moran

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.


Often called the "father of the hedge fund," Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) founded Tiger Management in 1980, turning an initial $8 million into over $22 billion by the late 1990s. After losing 4% in 1998 and 19% in 1999 as rivals rode the dot-com bubble to its peak, he shut down the fund in 2000, and Tiger Management now only manages money from internal sources (mainly Robertson's personal wealth). Robertson's long-short strategy is based on investing in the best companies and shorting the worst companies, and he is known for "betting the farm" on his best ideas. Robertson also mentored a number of young hedge fund managers known as the "Tiger Cubs," a group that includes Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), John Griffin (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio).

Robertson's top new buys for the quarter were Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR). He also made significant additions to the positions in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Mastercard

Tiger Management picked up a new stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) worth 11,000 shares, which had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $348.78.

Mastercard is a financial services company that provides tech-based payment solutions to consumers, business, merchants, card issuers and governments around the world. It is one of the largest such companies in the U.S., alongside Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

On May 18, shares of Mastercard traded around $363.07 for a market cap of $359.82 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 55.61. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 10.64 indicate good financial stability. The operating margin and net margin have been on a general uptrend over the years, though both declined in 2020 to their present values of 53.35% and 41.90%, respectively.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Caesars Entertainment

The guru also established a 37,200-share holding in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), impacting the equity portfolio by 0.64%. Shares traded for an average price of $83.86 during the quarter.

Caesars owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Caesars Entertainment was acquired by Eldorado Resorts, but the merged company took on the more famous Caesars name to form Caesars Entertainment Inc.

On May 18, shares of Caesars traded around $100.15 for a market cap of $29.90 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is lower than 85% of competitors, and the Altman Z-Score of 0.64 indicates the company could face liquidity issues in the next couple of years. The weighted average cost of capital was often higher than the return on invested capital even before the merger, suggesting the company struggles with growing in a profitable way.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Microsoft

The guru added 41,700 shares, or 25.61%, to the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) holding for a total of 204,500 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $232.23.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Microsoft is a multinational tech giant headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The company develops, manufactures, licenses, sells and supports PCs, consumer software, consumer electronics and related services.

On May 18, shares of Microsoft traded around $243.08 for a market cap of $1.83 trillion and a price-earnings ratio of 33.11. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 8.19 indicate a fortress-like balance sheet. The ROIC is consistently higher than the WACC, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders as it grows.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

SLM

Tiger Management also increased its SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) investment by 538,900 shares, or 26.16%, for a total of 2,598,555 shares. The trade had a 1.90% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.16 during the quarter.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Based in Newark, Delaware, SLM, or Sallie Mae, was originally a government entity providing federal student loans. The company has undergone many changes since the financial crisis, becoming a broader financial services company providing private loans, insurance and banking services to students.

On May 18, shares of SLM traded around $19.69 for a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 6.34. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

The company has a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89 is underperforming 65% of industry peers, though the Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 indicates the company likely has the ability to remain financially stable. The return on equity of 29.65% and return on assets of 2.78% are both significantly higher than their respective industry medians.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Portfolio overview

During the quarter, Tiger Management established 10 new holdings, sold out of another 14 stocks and added to or reduced several other positions for a turnover rate of 10%. As of the quarter's end, Tiger Management held shares of 37 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $509 million.

The firm's top holdings were AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER) with 17.66% of the equity portfolio, Microsoft with 9.48% and SLM with 9.18%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in technology, industrials and financial services.

Julian Robertson&#39;s Top 1st-Quarter Buys
Julian Robertson's Top 1st-Quarter Buys

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Oracle (ORCL) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

    Oracle (ORCL) closed the most recent trading day at $78.69, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session.

  • 10 Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best blockchain stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy. Cryptocurrencies have attracted mixed reactions from the Wall Street over the last few years, including criticism from institutions and […]

  • Amazon Extends Pause on Police Use of Facial Recognition Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is indefinitely extending a moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, according to a person familiar with the matter, an indication that the company has failed to resolve questions about the technology’s ability to correctly recognize people with dark skin.Amazon announced a yearlong pause last June to give lawmakers time to regulate the technology. Experiments showing algorithms sometimes struggle to identify people of color sparked concerns that African Americans could be mistakenly implicated as criminal suspects.Amazon Web Services released the software, called Rekognition, in 2016. It identifies objects in still images and video. Police can use the technology to find suspects in criminal investigations by running surveillance footage against photo databases, including those of current and former inmates.News about the extension was reported earlier by Reuters.Amazon rivals Microsoft Corp. and Google have similar capabilities. Amazon’s software became the focus of an intense debate about the potential for powerful new software to undermine human rights after the American Civil Liberties Union argued that such tools could misidentify people. The group highlighted Amazon’s relationship with a sheriff’s office in Oregon and the city of Orlando, two customers Amazon had touted in marketing materials.Amazon defended selling Rekognition to law enforcement, but pressure on the company intensified after a January 2019 study by two artificial intelligence researchers showed the software made more mistakes when used on people with darker skin, particularly women. Separately, the ACLU tested the software on members of Congress and found it falsely matched 28 of them with mugshots, disproportionately selecting minority lawmakers.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Avoid the CDC Soap Opera and Skip Carnival Stock for Now

    By David Moadel With shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) trading close to their 52-week high, you might be tempted to assume that everything is rosy in the cruise ship market. However, don't let the seemingly bullish price action of CCL stock lull you into complacency. I totally understand why some folks would consider Carnival to be the ultimate Covid-19 pandemic recovery investment. Vaccines are quickly being distributed, and that's bullish for the cruise industry in general. Today, I'll review some of the recent developments concerning Carnival and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other regulators. In the final analysis, you might decide that the Carnival share price doesn't necessarily reflect the potential for choppy seas in coming months. A Closer Look at CCL Stock Let's rewind the clock to a panicky time in the markets. On April 2, 2020, CCL stock bottomed out at around $8. At that time, there was no assurance that people would have access to Covid-19 vaccines anytime soon. Nevertheless, the stock market quickly began to price in the assumption of a swift recovery. It's understandable that the financial markets tend to be forward-looking, but in the case of CCL stock, traders took this habit to an extreme level. By June 8, 2020, the Carnival share price had already advanced to the $25 level. Fast-forward to the morning of May 18, 2021, and the stock was trading at $28 and change. Meanwhile, Carnival has trailing 12-month earnings per share of -$13.02. That's not good, especially for a $28 stock. The bulls will definitely want to see that per-share earnings figure turn positive in the near future. Until that happens, it will be more difficult to justify owning a stake in CCL stock. Why So High? Given the deeply negative per-share earnings figure I just mentioned, it might be hard to fathom why Carnival shares would be trading so high on a short-term basis. It's not only because the markets are forward-looking. There are also some news items involved here. InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald has the scoop on this one. As he reported, on May 14 the U.S. Senate "announced plans to allow for Alaskan cruises once again." Evidently, a Canadian cruise ban means that cruise ships are not allowed to dock at Canadian ports. Yet, long-standing regulations require a foreign stop when traveling across foreign waters; however, the U.S. Senate recently passed legislation that would temporarily relieve this regulation. This gave people looking forward to an Alaskan cruise - and, I suppose, CCL stockholders - something to cheer about. But what about the rest of the country? The Canada/Alaska announcement was issued at around the same time that the CDC hinted that cruise ships may be able to set sail in the U.S. again as early as mid-summer. A Time for Caution The cruise industry may have scored a minor victory in Alaska, but let's not get ahead of ourselves in assuming that the entire country will reopen soon. We're heading quickly towards June, and the summer season is make-or-break for the cruise market. Some CCL stock traders probably assumed, incorrectly, that the entire U.S. would be opened up to cruise-ship sailing by now. On May 12, it was reported that Carnival had canceled nearly all of its Carnival Cruise Line voyages through July 30. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy admitted, "We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered." Guests who already booked cruises during this uncertain time will have the option to cancel without paying a penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund. That's going to drag on Carnival's bottom line. As an investor, it might be better to take a cautionary stance and let events play out before jumping into the trade. The Bottom Line On a per-share basis, Carnival's earnings are deeply negative and that's bothersome. And as for the cruise industry's recent victories, investors shouldn't accentuate the positive developments too much. Otherwise, they may end up ignoring the obstacles that are likely to hamper Carnival's path to profitability. On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. David Moadel has provided compelling content - and crossed the occasional line - on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Leadership Lessons I Learned By Becoming Company President In 2020What Increased Tax Enforcement Means To Small Business Owners© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • XPeng Stock Could Hit $43, Says Analyst

    XPeng (XPEV) shareholders have had a rough 2021, as Mr. Market chopped off 36% of the company’s stock price. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu urges investors to "hold the line again" on XPeng stock, in anticipation of a second-half-of-the-year "inflection" that will cause XPeng's stock to "quickly recover." What makes Yu so confident that such an inflection will happen? As the analyst explained, "XPeng is poised to see a large increase in vehicle deliveries in the 2H of the year, driven by the [LFP lithium iron phosphate] battery rollout, mid-cycle G3 [electric SUV] refresh, and deliveries of P5 [compact electric sedan] in 4Q." The electric vehicle-maker delivered an "earnings beat" when it reported its Q1 2021 results on Thursday last week, increasing vehicle deliveries 487% (13,340 units), growing revenues 616% ($450.4 million), reversing last year's negative gross profit margin to replace it with an 11.2% gross margin in Q1 2021, and losing less money on the bottom line ($0.14 per share) than forecast. As the analyst explained, XPeng's deliveries in Q1 were "slightly" above consensus estimates, as were gross margins earned on those cars -- 11.2%, versus an analyst consensus closer to 9%. Looking ahead, Yu predicts that gross profit margins will continue inching up as the year progresses, to average about 12% for the year. Unit sales will also continue to grow, with a best guess at 16,000 units delivered in Q2 2021 (at lower margins), and 70,000 units for the year (at the stated 12%). As with other automakers, XPeng's production numbers have been impacted by the well-publicized shortages of semiconductors for automobiles. On the one hand, that's certainly a short-term negative for the stock. On the other hand, though, Yu argues that the semi shortages are artificially depressing sales, and that "underlying demand" for XPeng's electric cars "is actually much stronger" than current sales indicate, as implied by management statements that "its order book is at the highest levels ever, even when excluding pre-order reservations for the P5" sedan. Yu anticipates that this demand strength will become apparent once Q2 is in the rearview mirror, resulting in his raised sales forecast. What's perhaps most curious, though, is that while Yu is increasing his estimate of how many cars XPeng will sell this year in response to the posited demand, he hasn't changed his estimates of outlying year sales at all. As before, Yu predicts unit sales of 125,000 in 2022, and 190,000 in unit sales in 2023. Granted, those are impressive numbers, implying 79% year over year growth next year, and 52% growth the year after that. But if sales are really being depressed artificially, and if demand is greater than apparent, such that Yu sees current year sales "inflecting" higher, it's curious that the analyst doesn't see this boom extending out past any longer than the next seven months such that those numbers, too, would rise. Be that as it may, at least Yu is leaving his price target unchanged to match the unchanged future-year sales projections: $43 a share for XPeng -- about 57% higher than where the shares trade today. (To watch Yu's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on XPEV are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $47.85, indicating ~75% upside from the current share price of $27.32. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Intuit

    Top Analyst Reports for Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Intuit

  • Google Docs to prompt users to write in gender-free language

    Google will prompt users of its software to write in non-gendered language to ensure they do not offend colleagues or friends. When writing in a shared Google Docs file, the online word processing tool will suggest edits if someone types a word it does not deem to be “inclusive”. If an employee writes “chairman”, for example, it will show a pop-up which suggests changing the word to “chairperson” or “mail carrier” instead of “mailman”. Google will also make other stylistic suggestions like to avoid passive voice or offensive language. The changes, announced at Google’s I/O Developer conference in Mountain View, California on Tuesday, follow several embarrassments for the technology giant thanks to its predictive algorithms. In 2018 it stealthily blocked a Gmail auto-complete function from suggesting gender pronouns like “him” or “her” for fear of offending users. After its launch, engineers began to notice that the artificial intelligence-based technology was making biased presumptions. If someone typed “I am meeting an investor next week,” for example, it would suggest “Do you want to meet him” instead of “her” as a follow up question. It altered its search engine’s autocomplete function in 2016 after it began suggesting the anti-Semitic query “are jews evil” when someone searched for information on the religion. The issue was because the algorithm was regurgitating searches made by other users, thinking they would be the most useful. Just one year earlier, it apologised when its image recognition feature for its photo album service labelled a black couple as gorillas. Google has already updated its “style guide” for developers who make apps that appear on its Play Store, requesting that any documentation which appears with their software is as inclusive as possible. This means avoiding the word “crazy” and using “baffling” instead, or changing the phrase “dummy variable” to “placeholder variable”. Google also recommends editing sentences like, “before launch, give everything a final sanity-check” to, “before launch, give everything a final check for completeness and clarity”. In addition to its “inclusive language” prompts, Google said it will also add emojis to Docs, “to gauge the team’s reactions as you work together”. The company announced a quantum computing laboratory in Santa Barbara, California and updates to Android 12, the latest version of its mobile operating system.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

    The mom was found naked on the street, telling officers her son was murdered, police say.

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • When Fighting Erupts Between Israel and Hamas, Charges of War Crimes Follow

    The Israeli missile that slammed into a Palestinian apartment exacted a shocking toll: eight children and two women, killed as they celebrated a major Muslim holiday, in one of the deadliest episodes of the war between Israel and Palestinian militants that has raged for nearly a week. Israel said a senior Hamas commander was the target of the Friday attack. Graphic video footage showed Palestinian medics stepping over rubble that included children’s toys and a Monopoly board game as they evacuated the bloodied victims from the pulverized building. The only survivor was an infant boy. “They weren’t holding weapons, they weren’t firing rockets, and they weren’t harming anyone,” said the boy’s father, Mohammed al-Hadidi, who was later seen on television holding his son’s small hand in a hospital. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, love,” he said to his son. Civilians are paying an especially high price in the latest bout of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, raising urgent questions about how the laws of war apply to the conflagration: which military actions are legal, what war crimes are being committed and who, if anyone, will ever be held to account. Both sides appear to be violating those laws, experts said: Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets toward Israeli cities and towns, a clear war crime. And Israel, although it says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties, has subjected Gaza to such an intense bombardment, killing families and flattening buildings, that it likely constitutes a disproportionate use of force — also a war crime. In the deadliest attack yet, Israeli airstrikes on buildings in Gaza City on Sunday killed at least 42 people, including 10 children, Palestinian officials said. No legal adjudication is possible in the heat of battle. But some facts are clear. Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages on Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave of 2 million people, have killed at least 197 Palestinians, including 92 women and children, between last Monday and Sunday evening, producing stark images of destruction that have reverberated around the world. In the other direction, Hamas missiles have rained over Israeli towns and cities, sowing fear and killing at least 10 Israeli residents, including two children — a greater toll than during the last war, in 2014, which lasted more than seven weeks. The latest victim, a 55-year-old man, died Saturday after missile shrapnel slammed through the door of his home in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan. One Israeli soldier has also been killed. With neither side apparently capable of outright victory, the conflict seems locked in an endless loop of bloodshed. So the focus on civilian casualties has become more intense than ever as a proxy for the moral high ground in a seemingly unwinnable war. “The narrative around civilian casualties takes on a bigger importance than normal, perhaps even bigger than the numbers, because it goes to the moral legitimacy of the two sides,” said Dapo Akande, a professor of public international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. The calculus of the war is brutal. Although Hamas fires unguided missiles at Israeli cities at a blistering rate, sometimes more than 100 at once, the vast majority are either intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system or fall short inside Gaza, resulting in a relatively low death toll. Israel sometimes warns Gaza residents to evacuate before an airstrike, and it says it has called off strikes to avoid civilian casualties. But its use of artillery and airstrikes to pound such a confined area, packed with poorly protected people, has led to a death toll 20 times as high as that caused by Hamas, and wounded 1,235 more. Israeli warplanes have also destroyed four high-rise buildings in Gaza that it said were used by Hamas. But those buildings also contained homes and the offices of local and international news media organizations, inflicting enormous economic damage. It may not look it, but there are rules to govern the carnage. The laws of war — a collection of international treaties and unwritten laws, also known as international humanitarian law — govern the behavior of combatants. The killing of civilians is not, of itself, illegal. But combatants must abide by widely accepted principles, Akande said. Most importantly, they must discriminate between civilian and military targets, he said. After that, they must weigh the military advantage gained from any potential strike against the damage to civilians that it will cause. And when they attack, combatants must take all reasonable precautions to limit any civilian damage, he added. Unsurprisingly, applying those principles in a place like Gaza is a highly contentious affair. Israeli officials say they are forced to strike homes and offices because that is where Hamas militants live and fight, using civilians as human shields. Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties inflicted during those strikes, Israeli officials say, because it fires rockets close to schools, offices and homes. In a statement about the attack Friday that killed 10 family members, the Israel Defense Forces said it had “attacked a number of Hamas terror organization senior officials, in an apartment used as terror infrastructure in the area of the Al-Shati refugee camp.” Neighbors of the family, though, said no Hamas official was present at the time of the attack. Human rights groups, however, say that Israel routinely pushes the boundaries of what might be considered proportionate military force and that it has frequently breached the laws of war. “There’s been an utter disregard for civilian life that stems from the decades of impunity,” said Omar Shakir, Israel director for Human Rights Watch. Shakir and others said Israel’s staunch alliance with the United States, which gives the country $3.8 billion in military aid every year and offers reflexive diplomatic support, has shielded its actions from serious international censure for decades, emboldening it to commit abuses against Palestinians. On Saturday, President Joe Biden again asserted his “strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.” The top prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, which in February announced an investigation into possible war crimes by both Hamas and Israeli soldiers, warned Friday that both sides in the current conflict could be subjects of future prosecutions. “These are events that we are looking at very seriously,” the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, told the Reuters news agency. But the criminal court, which Israel and the United States do not recognize, faces a host of political and logistical obstacles, and it could be years before any Israeli or Palestinian is put on trial — if ever. Other bodies have adjudicated on previous rounds of fighting. In a report published last year, Human Rights Watch said Israel appeared to violate the laws of war when it killed 11 civilians during a flare-up in Gaza in November 2019. Palestinian militants, who fired hundreds of rockets into Israel at that time, also violated the laws of war, the report said. A spokesperson for the Israeli armed forces, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, did not respond to several requests for comment for this article. But Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry, said that his country did everything possible to minimize civilian casualties and that the true culprit was Hamas. “Every one of those missiles that are being launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel is actually a terror attack,” Haiat said. “But not only that — every one of those missiles is also a war crime.” In 2018, Israel’s defense minister then, Avigdor Lieberman, said, “The IDF is the most moral army in the world.” Some Israeli soldiers disagree. A scathing report by Breaking the Silence, an organization of leftist combat veterans, into the conduct of Israel’s army during its last major war against Hamas in 2014 accused the military of operating a “lenient open-fire policy” in Gaza. It said Israeli commanders had called for “brutal and unethical” actions there and encouraged soldiers to behave aggressively toward Palestinian civilians. The group’s executive director, Avner Gvaryahu, said that the Israeli military did not intentionally set out to kill civilians but that it routinely uses disproportionate force. He pointed to the use of artillery in recent days to hit targets with munitions that can kill anyone in a radius of up to 150 meters, or almost 500 feet. “It speaks volumes to the fact that we are not doing everything in our power to prevent civilian casualties,” Gvaryahu said. Others push back on Israel’s insistence that Hamas is to blame for the civilian casualties because it operates from residential areas. In a densely populated place like Gaza, “there is almost no way to fight from it without exposing civilians to danger,” said Nathan Thrall, author of a book on Israel and the Palestinians. Thrall noted that the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces was in a residential part of Tel Aviv, beside a hospital and an art museum. Human rights researchers say Hamas strictly controls information about civilian deaths in Gaza to hide its losses and failures. Although the casualty list provided by the local Ministry of Health — the source for the figure of 197 deaths over the past six days — is generally accurate, they say, Hamas will not say how many of the dead are militants or were killed by Hamas missiles that fell short and exploded inside Gaza. But others have found evidence. During the fighting in 2019, Human Rights Watch reported, at least two Palestinian rockets landed inside Gaza, killing one civilian and injuring 16 others. Perhaps the greatest tragedy about civilian deaths, said Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers Law School specializing in international law and armed conflict, is that they have become a way for belligerents to show their strength before inevitably agreeing to yet another cease-fire. “Civilians are trapped between two sides,” he said. “Hamas wants to show it can survive the Israeli onslaught, and Israel wants to show that it is the stronger party. “Both sides are able to stop if they want,” he added. “But neither is willing to stop first.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • House passes Asian Americans hate crimes act as Gaetz and Greene among 62 GOP lawmakers refusing to back it

    Bill has already passed Senate and will now be sent to president for his signature

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • Marco Rubio claims US needs to tackle ‘stigma’ and take UFOs seriously

    ‘I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer’, says senator