Julian Sands: British actor identified as hiker missing in southern California

British actor Julian Sands

British actor Julian Sands has been named as a hiker who went missing in the San Gabriel mountains last week.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on Friday, amid bad weather in southern California.

Police said ground rescue teams were pulled off the mountain last weekend due to avalanche risks but searches continue by drone and helicopter.

Mr Sands is known for roles in popular films and TV dramas including A Room With A View, 24 and Smallville.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's department said Mr Sands was reported missing at about 19:30 local time on Friday 13 January.

The department's search and rescue crews "responded and began a search", it added, but had been hampered by severe weather warnings and trail conditions.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits," the statement said.

Mt Baldy, also known as Mt San Antonio, in the San Gabriel Mountains

Police added that ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improved and conditions were safer for rescue crews.

The force said it had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks and warned hikers to "think twice and heed warnings" amid adverse weather conditions.

Mr Sands has lived in Los Angeles since 2020 and most recently appeared in the drama Benediction, which also starred Peter Capaldi.