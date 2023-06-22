Julian Sands: Missing actor remains in our hearts, say family

Julian Sands went missing while hiking five months ago

The family of a missing British actor have said they continue to hold him in their "hearts", after fresh searches in Southern California.

Julian Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

His family also thanked those working "tirelessly" to find him.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the case remained active.

Although born in Otley, West Yorkshire, Mr Sands and his four brothers were raised around Skipton on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

He is best known for roles in films such as A Room With A View as well as for TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

Mr Sands lives in the North Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz. They have two children and he has a son by a previous marriage.

"We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," his family said in the statement issued on Wednesday.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Julian Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains when he went missing in January

Previous searches have been hampered by poor conditions in the area, and were halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

The sheriff's department said the recent search on 17 June included "over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff", with their efforts supported by two helicopters, and drone crews.

"Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions.

"Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow," the department said in a previous statement.

It added that since January it had conducted eight searches for Mr Sands and a further eight unrelated search and rescue operations had been conducted in the Mount Baldy area.

"Mr Sands' missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity," it added.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department previously said its goal was "to bring closure" to Mr Sands' family.

