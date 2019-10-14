Julianne Hough mourns the deaths of her 2 dogs with emotional thank you note to them originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her two dogs, Lexi and Harley, who both died on Sept. 28.

The actress and dancer shared an emotional post over the weekend explaining the impact her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels had on her, calling the dogs "the most consistent and constant beings in my life." She did not disclose the cause of their deaths in the post.

"Pure love is real, it existed through us," she wrote in the caption. "My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful."

(MORE: Julianne Hough discusses creating an 'intimate erotic blueprint' with husband Brooks Laich)

"Thank you for your love," she said, calling the dogs her "daughters."

"Thank you for choosing me," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day."

She also thanked her furry friends for not only protecting her but also "protecting each other."

PHOTO: Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her two dogs, Lexi and Harley, who both died on Sept. 28, 2019. (juleshough/Instagram) More

"Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now," she added. "I’ve never experienced a love like ours."

Hough's husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, also posted a moving tribute.

"They were the purest example of love that I have ever seen," he wrote. "They showed me that true love did exist in the world."

He also shared that the weeks since the dogs' passing have been "filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy."

"The immense pain we feel by their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them," he said. "Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts."