A lot can happen in ten years, which is exactly why Julianne Moore has a different outlook about her role in the 2010 film "The Kids Are Alright."

In a Thursday interview with Variety, the 59-year-old actress revealed that in hindsight, she understands why "The Kids Are Alright" received criticism for its casting of straight actors for queer roles.

MORE: John Turturro talks new movie ‘Gloria Bell,’ co-star Julianne Moore

"I’ve thought about that a lot. Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight," she said. "I look back and go, 'Ouch. Wow.'"

The former soap opera star added, "I don’t know that we would do that today, I don’t know that we would be comfortable."

"We need to give real representation to people, but I’m grateful for all of the experiences that I’ve had as an actor because my job is to communicate a universality of experience to the world," she continued. "The idea that, rather than othering people, we’re saying we’re all the same. Our humanity is shared."

PHOTO: Film poster from 'The Kids are Alright'. (Amazon) More

Moore also spoke about the backlash the film recieved for having a lesbian character have an affair with a man.

"I can see why people took issue with a lesbian character having an affair with her sperm donor," she said. "On the other hand, I think that Jules' character was someone described as being very fluid, sexually and personally. She was floating, in the sense of her entire identity -- as a woman, as a person, in her career."

Julianne Moore regrets all-straight core cast of 'The Kids Are Alright' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com