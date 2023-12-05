Julianne Moore Says Doing Sarah Palin’s Voice Almost Killed Her

During the After Show, Julianne Moore says her character’s lisp in May December was two-fold as she thought about portraying her role as being very child-like and she also wanted to do something that Natalie could copy. She adds that Sarah Palin’s voice was hard to emulate, it almost killed her and she listened to Sarah talk constantly for months. Also, Natalie Portman says she runs into her Garden State co-star Zach Braff every once and a while and says she’d do a sequel to their movie.

