Julianno's permanently closing

Nov. 14—Julianno's is closing its doors this week.

The restaurant, located at 2333 W. Markland Ave., that serves smoked meats, hamburgers, gyros and more, announced Tuesday on its Facebook page they will be permanently closing at the end of the business day Wednesday.

The restaurant cited "inflation and all that brings with it" as the reason for the closure. It added that the stretch of Markland Avenue near the restaurant being closed for six months for construction related to a new peak excess flow treatment facility being built near the city's current wastewater treatment plant didn't help things.

"We have done everything we can possibly do to try to prevent this outcome, and we know we won't be the only small restaurant closing in the near future, it's hard times for all of us," the business posted on Facebook. "Thank you for your support, your patronage, and your friendships. It's been a great ride."

Julianno's will be open one last time from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will only be accepting cash as payment.

The restaurant, which has been open for more than a decade, recently changed ownership in 2021. Sharpsville residents Angela and William Randles purchased the business from Neal Miller in 2021.

