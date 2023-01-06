Julie Chrisley reflects on being apart from Todd Chrisley during their prison sentences

Julie Chrisley is looking at life with husband Todd Chrisley in a new perspective amid their upcoming prison sentences.

During the Jan. 4 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star spoke with her future daughter-in-law and son Chase’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, about being separated from her husband while they serve time after being convicted of tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley began by telling listeners how “this year, more than ever, how important it is to spend time with your family.” She then reflected on how her perspective has changed since hearing about how Medder’s mom takes care of her husband amid his ALS diagnosis.

“There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated, but there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever,” Julie Chrisley said. “So, it almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m worried."

“She’s going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again on this side of heaven,” she continued. “So, I think it puts things into perspective. Because I know it puts things into perspective for me. Is that we all think our hard is the hardest thing.”

The couple was found guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Atlanta in June. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven in prison on Nov. 21.

The USA Network stars filed notices of appeal and are requesting bail pending their appeals, which may affect either of them surrendering to prison.

Last month, TODAY.com reported that the reality stars will report to their respective Florida prisons at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17. The Chrisley patriarch is expected to serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie Chrisley will be at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.

Julie Chrisley shared her feelings regarding her and her husband’s legal issues, saying on the podcast “you’re entitled to feel how you how you feel.”

“I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees,” he told Medders, adding that it changed the way she sees life.

Julie Chrisley also touched on how she'll miss spending time with her kids and being there for them in the smallest ways.

“It’s like Grayson asking me to make him something, or Chloe asking for an ice cream cone. Something as simple as that," she said. "But the idea of me not being able to do that breaks my heart. So, I’m like, ‘Sure, I’ll make you an ice cream cone,’ and unfortunately, we have to hit those places sometimes before we realize all the blessings that we have.”

Julie Chrisley said that no matter what the future looks like, she feels like her family “will continue to strengthen.”

“Absolutely, and we will love on a different level even, and that gives me hope,” she said.

Since their sentencing, the Chrisley family have spoken out about how the prison sentences will affect them. Daughter Savannah Chrisley said on her “Unlocked” podcast that she “can’t move on” with major life moments while her parents are locked away.

“In my mind, I’m like I can’t move on with my life,” she said. “Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married, I can’t have a kid.”

Additionally, their 26-year-old son Chase also called it a “terrible, terrible situation.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley have also said in previous podcast episodes that they are “living every day” as if it were going to be their “last.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com