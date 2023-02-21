Julie Chrisley's prison facility 'has no air' and service dogs are treated better than inmates, daughter Savannah says

Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley says her mom's prison has better conditions for dogs than it does for inmates.

Julie Chrisley is "in a facility that has no air," Savannah Chrisley said on her "Unlocked" podcast.

"Yet there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building."

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, said the prison her mother is being held treats service dogs better than it does inmates.

In the latest episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," released on February 14, the 25-year-old criticized the conditions at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, where Julie began her seven-year sentence just over a month ago.

Julie, 50, and her husband Todd, 53, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," Savannah said.

"I read an executive order that Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities and I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that.'"

Savannah went on to say that people don't know how "corrupt the system is" until they've been impacted by it.

Representatives for neither the Bureau of Prisons nor FMC Lexington could immediately be reached for comment.

Elsewhere in the same episode, Savannah spoke about how much her dad has changed since he entered prison. Todd is currently carrying out a 12-year sentence at a minimum-security prison in Florida, which is almost 700 miles away from Julie's facility.

"I will say, it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," Savannah said of Todd, who is usually seen sporting blonde hair on the family's USA Network reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best."

She added: "He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

Savannah — who has taken custody of Todd and Julie's teenage son, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10 following their sentencing — went on to say that visiting her parents at their respective facilities has helped her feel better after experiencing self-doubt about her caregiving skills.

A court sketch shows Todd and Julie Chrisley listen in court as their accountant was sentenced on November 21, 2022. Lauren Lacy

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements to make them appear wealthier than they were.

Their sentences were announced in November. Todd, who prosecutors called the "mastermind" of the couple's years-long tax and bank fraud scheme, was sentenced to 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie, who prosecutors believed played a lesser role, was initially sentenced to seven years in prison at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but when the couple reported to the Bureau of Prisons on January 17 to begin their combined 19-year sentence, she instead reported to the Kentucky-based medical facility.

