Julie Donant named new Domestic Violence Project CEO

CANTON – Julie Donant has been appointed the new CEO of the Domestic Violence Project.

She succeeds Paula Mastroianni.

Founded in 1978, the Domestic Violence Project provides emergency and support services to survivors of domestic violence, and promotes public awareness of domestic violence issues.

As a survivor of domestic violence and a former client of the organization, Donant began as a volunteer with the nonprofit before joining the board of directors in 2015, most recently serving as president.

A native of Waynesburg, Donant is a 2000 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and a 2004 graduate of Marietta College where she earned a bachelor's degree in advertising and public relations. While at Marietta, she also completed the McDonough Center for Leadership and Business program, where she received a minor in leadership studies.

She also earned a master’s in business administration from Kent State University in 2018.

"I've just really had a passion for the work we do here at the Domestic Violence Project," she said. "I've been involved with the organization for years. The opportunity became available, and I applied and stepped into the role. I'm really excited to be working with the organization and staff. It's exciting to be able to work at the organization that personally helped me."

Donant said the agency has fielded more demand for its services since the pandemic, and that the shelters have remained full since the outbreak began.

"We've gotten more severe calls," she said. "During the pandemic, our shelters have always remained open, 24-7, as well as offering outreach and aftercare."

Between July and December 2021:

The Domestic Violence Project housed 189 clients, for a total of 1,594 bed nights at its Canton and Massillon shelters.

The agency served 145 clients with outreach and aftercare, providing 1,209 individual services.

It helped 771 clients navigate legal proceedings in the Canton and Massillon courts.

Most recently, Donant worked as community relations coordinator for the Aultman Health Foundation and executive assistant and grants coordinator for North Canton Medical Foundation. In 2020, she received the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Twenty Under 40! award.

Marty Barnes, operations director at Kenan Advantage Group Inc., has been appointed as board president.

"DVPI is excited to have Julie lead our organization," Barnes said in statement. "She is passionate, believes strongly in the mission, and comes to DVPI with over 17 years of experience in a variety of disciplines. We are confident she will carry out our mission to end the cycle of violence every day.”

Donant also is engaged in many community outreach programs, including Leadership Stark County, Love Your Skin Stark County and North Canton YMCA, as well as serving on the board for Girls on the Run East Central Ohio.

To learn more, visit www.dvpi.org.

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Julie Donant takes over as new Domestic Violence Project CEO