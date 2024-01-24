Julie Sole takes over Fairmont City Council's District 7 council seat

Jan. 24—FAIRMONT — Julie Sole, executive director of the Disability Action Center, replaced former City Council Member Nic Cinalli at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Sole was sworn in after her selection to fill the 7th District Seat at a special executive session of council before the main meeting.

"I'm very excited to get started to fill the vacated 7th district city council seat for the city of Fairmont," Sole said. "I've lived here for over 30 years. I went to college here, I started my career here, I've raised my family here, most all of it on the west side of Fairmont and the majority of it in the 7th district. I feel I'm very aware of the needs, the strengths and the weaknesses in that area."

Sole added that her position as the director of a nonprofit provides her with the experience necessary when it comes to the budgeting, financial and grant management of a city. Downtown Fairmont and the hospitals in her district will be some of the chief focus areas for Sole. However, ultimately what will drive Sole's legislative making will be the desire to improve the quality of life for city residents.

"Why do people want to come work here and live here," she said. "Our quality of life, our schools, our roads, the beautification. I'm a big recreation fan, I'm big into sports. I'm a youth sports coach myself. I want to see opportunities for recreation, leisure sports and extracurricular activities for our children."

Sole will serve for the next eight months, the remainder of Cinalli's term, through Nov. 5. She has not yet decided if she will run for an entire term in the fall, preferring to earn the support of her community first.

However, the candidacy filing deadline is coming on Jan. 27. She is unsure if interim appointments can file late in order to appear on the ballot.

"I'd have to look into that myself and see what's different about the appointment process, but I know right now I've signed on, I've just been installed to go through Nov. 5," she said.

Council members also voted to begin the process of bringing electric vehicle charging stations to downtown. After receiving authorization, the city will submit an application to the United States Department of Energy for a block grant in the amount of roughly $75,000 to install the station. City Planner Shae Strait said Level Two Chargers would be used in the charging station and are adequate for downtown business and civic use.

"This was a bit of a unique situation," Strait said. "This was basically a pre-award from the Department of Energy through all the recent infrastructure bills that were approved. So basically all the City of Fairmont had to do was say yes to be awarded the $75,000."

Strait said the current intended location would be adjacent to the Marion County Public Library. The parking area would need to be redesigned in order to accommodate the chargers. The process to receive the grant would take a few months, and with the additional work of preparing the space, the chargers themselves might not arrive till late fall or early winter.

Finally, Council also adopted a pair of resolutions that came out of the Police Civil Service Commission on Jan. 10. Both are intended to streamline the application and police hiring process.

"The proposed changes provide that applicants holding a current active law enforcement certification may be exempt from taking the physical fitness test prior to appointment," Interim City Clerk David Kirk said during his reading of the first resolution. "As they have already demonstrated a minimum fitness level for admission to a West Virginia state academy."

The second resolution simplifies the application process and provides a revised application for candidates to fill out.

The next council meeting is on Feb. 13.

