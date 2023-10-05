Julington Creek Baseball holding ‘Pink Out’ game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Julington Creek Baseball has a full slate of activities planned for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The group will be fundraising for breast cancer charities like the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

Players and coaches will also be wearing awareness ribbons during games.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, JCB is holding a “Pink Out” and encouraging everyone to wear pink to the games on this day.

