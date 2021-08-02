Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges.

“For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.”

Genetixs filed suit last week accusing Jones, his former Falcons teammate Roddy White and others of involvement in diverting cannabis products from an otherwise legal cultivation and distribution operation to black-market sales. Jones and White invested in Genetixs through White’s company, SLW Holdings.

Jones’ attorney, Rafe Emmanuel, called the allegations “meritless” in a statement to The Tennessean.

“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and its members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” Emanuel said. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency.

“We look forward to again defending these conspiracy theories against my clients in court.”

The lawsuit alleges Jones, White and multiple other defendants have sold $3 million per month of cannabis products on the black market since March, and that they laundered money arising from those sales.

