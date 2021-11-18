Death row inmates ask federal judge again to stay their executions

Supporters of Julius Jones demonstrated in McAlester where his execution was scheduled to be carried out Thursday afternoon at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. The execution was called off after Gov. Kevin Stitt granted him clemency.

Three death row inmates are again asking an Oklahoma City federal judge to stay their executions.

Wade Greely Lay, Donald A. Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle made their request Thursday morning along with Julius Jones.

Gov. Kevin Stitt later granted Jones clemency, making his request moot.

Attorneys for the inmates based their request on eyewitness accounts and expert opinions about the Oct. 28 execution of John Marion Grant.

"These new eyewitness accounts and the opinions of Dr. Michael Weinberger and Dr. Joe Cohen based on these accounts all support the conclusion that the Protocol, including the consciousness check as administered in the Protocol, is wholly inadequate and subjects prisoners to a substantial risk of severe pain suffering," the attorneys told U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot.

They identified the eyewitnesses as an assistant federal public defender from Oklahoma City and a public defender investigator.

The judge denied stays on Oct. 25. Two days later, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted stays to Jones and John Grant. The U.S. Supreme Court lifted those stays Oct. 28 and John Grant was executed two hours later.

Jones, 41, was facing execution for a fatal shooting in Edmond during a 1999 carjacking. He has maintained his innocence throughout and has widespread public support for that claim.

Lay, 60, is set to be executed Jan. 6 for killing a security guard during a botched bank robbery in 2004.

The execution for Donald Grant, 45, is set for Jan. 27. He was sentenced to death for killing two workers at the LaQuinta Inn in Del City during a 2001 robbery.

The execution for Postelle, 35, is set for Feb. 17.

Postelle was convicted of murdering four people on Memorial Day 2005 outside a trailer in Del City. He was sentenced to death for two of the murders and to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the other two.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Julius Jones seeks emergency execution stay from OKC federal judge