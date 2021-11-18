‘Julius lives’: Oklahoma statehouse erupts in celebration as Jones narrowly escapes execution

Supporters of Julius Jones broke out in celebration and sang Amazing Grace after the death row inmate narrowly escaped execution for murder.

Jones’s sister, Antoinette Jones, told The Independent the family was overjoyed but that it was “just the beginning” of his fight.

“I feel lighter, at peace. It’s not over. This is still just the beginning. The fight, we press on,” Ms Jones said.

“This is just the beginning. I thank everybody for leaning in, lending their voice, lending their platform.”

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’s death sentence hours before he was scheduled to be killed by lethal injection.

The Innocence Project, which led the push to spare Jones’s life with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, said he would continue to fight for a reduced sentence after the governor commuted the sentence to life without parole.

“Julius will live and his fight for justice continues,” they said in a tweet.

Kardashian herself she spoke to Jones yesterday and he maintained his innocence, adding that he was just hanging out with the wrong crowd and that is what landed him in prison.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who used their voice and helped to save Julius’s life today. Thank you to the parole board and Governor Stitt,” Kardashian said.

Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution today. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 18, 2021

Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking.

While his death sentence was commuted, Jones remains convicted of the killing and will serve out the rest of his sentence in prison.

Jones’s defence attorney, Amanda Bass, said the stay of execution was an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system.

“While we had hoped the Governor would adopt the Board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has prevented an irreparable mistake,” Ms Bass said in a statement.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.