Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited’s (NSE:JMA) Earnings Dropped -6.8%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too?

Examining Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited’s (NSE:JMA) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess JMA’s latest performance announced on 31 March 2018 and weigh these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

See our latest analysis for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)

How Did JMA’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

JMA’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹128m has declined by -6.8% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -2.5%, indicating the rate at which JMA is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

NSEI:JMA Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.9% exceeds the IN Retail Distributors industry of 2.2%, indicating Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 9.3%.

What does this mean?

Though Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Usually companies that endure a prolonged period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry disruption and growth. I recommend you continue to research Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JMA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JMA’s outlook. Financial Health: Are JMA’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



