Here’s What Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited’s (NSE:JMA) ROCE Can Tell Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited (NSE:JMA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi):

0.093 = ₹142m ÷ (₹2.2b – ₹684m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) has an ROCE of 9.3%.

See our latest analysis for Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)

Is Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 1.9% average in the Retail Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s current ROCE of 9.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 15%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:JMA Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.