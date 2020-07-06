July 15 tax return deadline is right around the corner: What to know

July 15 is the new April 15 for those who still have not filed a tax return. The traditional April income tax deadline was extended this year for 2019 tax returns, due to the upheaval created by COVID-19.

The one-time extension applied for Michigan returns too, as well as the City of Detroit returns.

Think everybody who waited owes big money? Think again. Oddly enough, experts say millions of procrastinators are likely owed a federal income tax refund for 2019.

H&R Block estimates that more than half of its clients who still need to file would receive a refund after they file. And the tax giant is running TV ads this summer highlighting the prospects of a tax refund.

As many as 11.3 million people still had not received federal income tax refunds for 2019 taxes — down 10.8% from a year ago, based on data through June 19 from the IRS.

Many of those people already filed; others have not.

Many people are furious that they filed long ago and still have not received big refunds. Blame the IRS backlog.

The IRS has ended up processing 11.4% fewer returns through June 19 than at the same time last year. Many IRS operations, including mail facilities, were shut down for some time due to the pandemic.

Many taxpayers who filed 2019 paper returns, for example, could still be waiting for their federal income tax refunds. "The IRS had to suspend the processing of paper tax returns, and as of May 16, it estimated it had a backlog of 4.7 million paper returns," according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's report to Congress.

Although the IRS is reopening some operations, the taxpayer advocate noted that "it is not clear when it can open and log all the returns sitting in mail facilities."

In addition, many people have been caught in a cycle of having to verify their IDs with the IRS to avoid refund fraud.

"The IRS is processing refunds much slower due to their closing of client service and processing centers and their emphasis on getting stimulus checks out," said George W. Smith, a CPA with Andrews Hooper Pavlik.

"The biggest glitch is if a taxpayer needs help from the IRS. It's been pretty much non-existent."

Make no mistake, most people are done worrying about their 2019 income taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has already processed nearly 126.6 million returns through June 19.

Even so, millions of taxpayers still did not file a 2019 tax return yet. Some did delay because they owed money and the July 15 extension waived penalties and interest for those who owed.

Some could easily have done their taxes via TurboTax or some other software; they just decided to delay everything as long as possible.

Others didn't feel safe going anywhere to get their taxes done. On top of that, many tax preparation offices closed during the economic shutdown that was put in place in many states, including Michigan, to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The IRS shut down its live phone lines for answering questions, as well as Taxpayer Assistance Centers at the height of the tax season amid the health crisis.

For a short time, some buzz had built that maybe the procrastinators would get another break. But on June 29, the Department of Treasury and the IRS announced that the tax filing and payment deadline of July 15 will not be postponed.

"We think after the July 4 holiday (there) will be a 'wake-up call' and people will realize the deadline is coming fast," said Nathan Rigney, lead tax research analyst with The Tax Institute at H&R Block.

Some storefronts of national tax chains, such as H&R Block, are open for business in July as we approach a July 15 tax deadline. While most people have filed their taxes already, millions took advantage of a COVID-19 related extension. An H&R Block office window in Madison Heights, Mich., on July 1, 2020.