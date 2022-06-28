July 2022 Horoscopes - How Each Zodiac Sign Will Be Affected

Weather-wise, July is likely to bring hot temperatures and the feeling of summer — at least for those of us in the northern hemisphere. Astrologically, the month ahead holds a lot of action. Before heading into July horoscopes, read on for the cosmic happenings to have on your radar (or telescope).

Action planet Mars enters docile Taurus on July 5. Several minutes later, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters emotional Cancer. The Capricorn full moon on July 13 asks us to put facts before our feelings. Romantic Venus swims into sentimental Cancer on July 17, heightening our desire to love and to be loved.

There's a lot of Leo energy this month, too. Mercury enters Leo on July 19, giving the spark of boldness needed to express what we really want to say, with some dramatic flair. The Sun shifts into the lion sign on the 22nd, ending Cancer season and allowing us to carry ourselves with confidence. Then, July 28’s new moon in Leo will make us want to be seen and appreciated.

The same day, lucky planet Jupiter turns retrograde in Aries, pushing us to take more spontaneous risks. Uranus and the North Node of Destiny come together in Taurus on July 31, taking us out of our comfort zones and shaking up the structure in our lives.

Below, read on to find out exactly what July has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries

Your signature Aries confidence will begin to shine brighter on July 5, as you begin to feel some momentum in areas where you've been stuck. Be aware that July 13’s full moon in Capricorn could bring unexpected changes at work. Have an open and direct discussion with your boss or the concerned party.

Taurus

Stuck in a rut? This is an excellent month to expand your horizons, even if Tauruses aren't known to like change. Use July's cosmic energy — especially on July 5 and 17 — to start a new activity and, in doing so, elevate yourself. Chances are, you'll be feeling extra social during the new moon on July 28 and will want to get out of your comfort zone when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect on July 31. It’s an auspicious time to tackle your personal desires.

Gemini

Although you're known as the social butterfly of the zodiac, you'll be craving a spot of downtime this month. When Mars and Mercury switch signs on July 5, you’ll want to hunker down at home (perhaps with a good book), a feeling that will only increase when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect on July 31. You experience some FOMO (fear of missing out) when Mercury enters Leo on July 19. However, you’ll find a balance on July 28 that allows you to experience JOMO (joy of missing out) instead.

Cancer

In order to have healthy relationships, you’ll have to implement boundaries. The full moon on July 13 may compel you to give your all to another — when in reality you should be saving some of this love for yourself. Once July 28’s new moon occurs, consider who takes your kindness for granted. After weeks of toughening up, you’ll be stronger and wiser.

Leo

Major changes are coming in your professional life. Although most are unexpected, you’ve been preparing for growth for a while. Keep an eye out for Mars’ entrance into Taurus on July 5 and on July 31 when Uranus connects with the North Node of Destiny. Although you may feel as though you’re being taken out of your cocoon abruptly by the intense celestial energy, this is actually a cosmic wake-up call for you to start living the life and doing the work that you want to — without apologizing or wondering if you are on the right path.

Virgo

You may struggle to express yourself when the Mercury is in Cancer and Leo. Being quiet has its toll, since you don't like remaining silent. You may feel emotional meltdowns brewing on July 28, brought on by both the new moon and Jupiter’s backwards spin. Don't repress your thoughts from being heard and known. Someone will benefit from your knowledge on the 31st — so, please speak up!

Libra

If there is one thing you’re great at, it’s knowing how to remain calm in frustrating times. The Capricorn full moon on July 13, along with Mercury and Venus’ entrance into Cancer on July 5 and 17, may bring out an internal tug-of-war between work and home. Don’t worry: You’ll find your balance and peace of mind under July 28’s new moon in Leo. This lunation will help to stabilize your energies and remind you of what is important to you.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you can be sometimes be combative with those you care about. It’s not that you’re wanting to one-up them — you just believe love is a game that was made for two. Instead of projecting your insecurities onto others on July 5, try to understand your feelings and then use the right words to express them. When Uranus and the North Node of Destiny align on July 31, you may want to run away again, finding that the old strategies you’ve used in relationships are no longer working. Hide and seek is fun when you’re a child, not when you're avoiding real issues.

Sagittarius

July may shape up to be a magical time for self-discovery and revelations for you. Forthcoming changes in your immediate environment and emotionality will have you longing to get to know yourself on a deeper level when Mercury and Venus glide into Cancer on July 5 and 17. Jupiter’s backwards spin on July 28 is an ideal time to actualize your goals and gain a better understanding of yourself. Meditate on your present and future visions to understand where you’re going.

Capricorn

Get ready to get sweet this month. You'll have a chance to tell people how you feel when Mercury and Venus enter Cancer, lighting up the partnership sector of your chart on July 5 and 17. Putting the needs of others isn’t something new to you, but this is a chance to show off your tender side, especially during July 13’s full moon. Your loved ones will embrace your kindness.

Aquarius

You might think you know yourself. But don't let pre-existing notions of your capabilities limit your possibilities. Get those positive affirmations out and change up your thought process when Mars enters Taurus on July 5, as well as Uranus and North Node link up on July 31.

Pisces

You aren’t looking for drama — it just happens to find you throughout this month when Mercury and Venus move into fellow water sign Cancer on July 5 and 17. Try to enjoy all that this playful month has to offer. There may be intense situations coming your way, but the Capricorn full moon will make it easy to suss out negative vibes and know who to trust. Let your strong intuition guide you.