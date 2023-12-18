July 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

In an effort to quell migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed a floating barrier in the Rio Grande, a move that opponents called a "dangerous stunt" that would endanger migrants at the border. Abbott stated explicitly that he did not seek federal authorization before issuing his directive as part of his border-enforcement plan he calls Operation Lone Star. El Paso Times photographer Omar Ornelas was at the border covering the fallout. “The days before taking this photo I contacted sources in the Mexican federal government knowing that installing buoys in the international boundary by the Texas Governor Greg Abbott would have an international response," said Ornelas. "The photo showed the buoys were illegally placed in the river, a finding announced after a survey by the International Boundary and Water Commission. Photography can be a tool to help the public understand the complexity of the border and unveil the political theatrics that often obfuscate border issues.”

In late July, “Barbie” came to party and became the highest-grossing film of 2023 — and Warner Bros.' biggest movie ever — at more than $1.44 billion worldwide.

July 3

Firefighters work to bring water to a wildfire burning in steep terrain above a housing development on Moon Mountain in Eugene, Ore.

July 4

Spectators watch fireworks atop the Sooner Park Play Tower during the Fourth of July fireworks show in Bartlesville, Okla.

July 10

A loggerhead hatchling crawls into surf in Juno Beach, Fla. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration loggerhead turtles are found worldwide with nine distinct population segments listed under the Endangered Species Act. The most recent reviews show that only two loggerhead nesting beaches have greater than 10,000 females nesting per year: South Florida and Oman. Oman hosts the second largest nesting assemblage of loggerheads in the world, but recent trends analyses indicate this important nesting population is declining.

July 11

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich.

July 12

Lifeguards compete in the rescue race during the Mid-Atlantic Regional Lifeguard Championship in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

July 14

Smoke from two brush fires burning west of the San Gorgonio Pass obscure the evening sun in Palm Springs, Calif.

Khalil Amari Allen's mother, DeLisa Glaspie, left, hugs Jr Williams, 16, close friend of Allen's, at a vigil honoring Allen, 18, in Southfield, Mich. Eighteen year-old Allen was shot and killed while driving to get food the evening of July 11th.

July 18

A couple walks through the Hole in the Rock during a morning hike at Papago Park in Phoenix, Ariz.

July 20

Buoys float on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas as a Mexican engineer with the International Boundary and Water Commission uses GPS determine to see if the buoys are crossing into Mexican territory. The buoys were installed on orders by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as an obstacle to prevent migrants from reaching the north embankment of the Rio Grande on the international boundary between Mexico and the U.S.

July 21

Andi Silveira, 32, carries his infant daughter Aslhynn as he listens to other migrants example where it is safe to cross the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

A preview for "Barbie" plays on a screen at the Holiday Twin Drive-In movie theater in Fort Collins, Colo.

July 29

Cyclists make their way along the route as the sun rises outside of Iowa City, Iowa during RAGBRAI 50. About 50,000 riders took part in the 8 day, 500-mile journey through Iowa. The RAGBRAI, The Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.

