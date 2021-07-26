It’s July 26. Will Cuban government, under attack, celebrate the birth of the revolution? | Editorial

The Miami Herald Editorial Board
·2 min read

Today is July 26, known in Cuba as “el 26 de Julio.” The date is sacred on the communist island: political parties, streets, schools and neighborhoods carry its name.

It’s the day the Cuban government celebrates the birth of the 1959 Cuban revolution, the anniversary of Fidel Castro’s 1953 failed attack on the Moncada Barracks, his first salvo against the government of President Fulgencio Batista.

The Cuban government usually marks the anniversary with street rallies, speeches and celebrations.

Will the regime do it this year? Doubt it.

The irony this year is that another revolution appears to be brewing on the island. Just two weeks ago, Cubans took to the streets calling for an end to government repression, and food and medical-supply shortages. The protests attracted international attention, Miami support and calls for U.S. intervention or, at least, internet access to Cubans.

It’s obvious Cubans are in no mood to hail their leaders, the government or the revolution. Any street gathering could turn into something totally different than anticipated.

Since the protesters took to the streets, the Castro-inspired regime has scared its citizens into staying indoors, curtailed their internet and cellphone service and threatened jail for speaking out against the government. Those life-affirming cries for change, Patria y Vida, have really gotten under President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s skin.

It’s a different story in Miami and Washington D.C.

On Monday, a group of Cubans gathered near the White House as part of the first wave of demonstrators who arrived in Washington on Sunday from Miami, Jersey and Texas.

They want to appeal to President Biden to do more to support the Cuban people.

Tonight in Miami, there will be a Freedom Vigil to continue showing support for those on the island fighting for a free Cuba at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino.

Let’s see how the rest of the day goes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Today in History for July 26th

    Highlights of this day in history: President Harry Truman orders desegregation of U.S. Military; Cuba's Fidel Castro attacks Moncada barracks; Argentina's Eva Peron dies; Playwright George Bernard Shaw and rock star Mick Jagger born. (July 26)

  • I was an American in Cuba. Lift the embargo and let freedom ring.

    With the embargo, Cuban authorities will have no one to blame (Opinion)

  • Penalising those involved in KTV cluster 'would cost us more in the long run': Ong Ye Kung

    Penalising those involved in Singapore's KTV cluster of COVID-19 cases would discourage people from coming forward for testing and make it more difficult to contain the outbreak, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (26 July).

  • Cuba protests continue; U.S. imposes new sanctions on Cuban officials

    Global support continues to grow for Cuban dissidents as thousands protest the country's communist rule. Associate professor of history at Brown University, Jennifer Lambe, joins CBSN to discuss the historic anti-government protests.

  • Decades ago, Fidel Castro promised all a better way of life: He lied to Cubans like my parents | Opinion

    In January 1959, Fidel Castro spoke in Havana and said: “We have a free country. We do not have censorship and the people can meet freely. We will never use force and the day the people do not want me, I will leave.”

  • Is the Chip Shortage Over? Not So Fast

    Semiconductor stocks have done very well since November amid booming demand and pandemic-induced supply constraints. After several sector bellwethers recently reported earnings, semiconductor stocks took a bit of a dip. Management from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) all pointed to some easing of the current shortage in the most heavily affected auto chip sector.

  • Andie MacDowell’s Managers Told Her Not to Go Gray, But She’s "Never Felt More Powerful"

    “I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am.”

  • Mexican president says Biden must "make decision" on Cuba embargo

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he thinks U.S. President Joe Biden must make a decision about the embargo against Cuba amid the biggest unrest in the Caribbean nation in decades. Lopez Obrador said it was not enough for countries to vote to end the embargo via the United Nations General Assembly, but that it was time to make a real decision about it, given that "almost all countries of the world" are against it. "It is not conceivable that in these times they want to punish an independent country with a blockade," Lopez Obrador said.

  • Police: IS sympathizers behind attempt on ex-Maldives leader

    A Maldives group that sympathizes with the Islamic State group carried out an assassination attempt in May on former President Mohamed Nasheed, police said. The suspected ringleader, identified only as Thasleem, was arrested on Saturday in the southern Addu atoll, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohamed Riaz told reporters. Nasheed was injured in a May 6 blast outside his home in the capital, Male.

  • India ready to engage with Blinken on human rights, officials say

    India is proud of its pluralistic traditions and happy to discuss the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit beginning on Tuesday, foreign ministry sources said after Washington said he planned to raise New Delhi's human rights record. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced allegations it has suppressed dissent, pursued divisive policies to appeal to its Hindu nationalist base and alienated Muslims, the country's biggest minority. Ahead of Blinken's first trip as Secretary of State, the State Department said he will discuss India's human rights record as well as a religion-based citizenship law that the Modi government enacted two years ago that Muslims see as discriminatory.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • Dexte r revival gets premiere date, drops trailer during Comic-Con panel

    Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

  • Sales of new homes sink to lowest level since pandemic as high costs and slim pickings frustrate buyers

    Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell in June to the lowest level since the first month of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, as high prices and a limited selection frustrated scores of would-be buyers. New-home sales dropped 6.6% to an annual rate of 676,000.

  • Lockheed's classified development program loss will be future production program

    Lockheed Martin Corp told Wall Street analysts on Monday that it had a $225 million loss on a classified development program at its Aeronautics business unit, sending its shares down, but said the work will eventually lead to a production contract. Lockheed's classified work has been growing as the U.S. government spends more on researching and developing next- generation weapons systems. Lockheed raised its full-year earnings per share guidance as the U.S. weapons supplier's space business boosted revenue, but the $225 million loss caused the company to miss analysts' earning per share estimates.

  • Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka-long clinches Olympic gold in historic win at Tokyo Games

    Hong Kong has clinched its first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Edgar Cheung Ka-long beat defending Olympic champion Daniele Garozzo, 15-10, in the final of the individual men’s foil on Day 3 to win gold. It is Hong Kong’s first ever medal in the event and only the city’s second gold medal in history. Sports news editor Paul Ryding brings us the news from the Tokyo fencing arena, on a day when Hong Kong athletes shone across multiple events.

  • Police face league tables to rate performance in tackling crime

    Police face league tables that will rate their performance in bringing criminals to justice under plans to be signalled this week. Boris Johnson will set out a Beating Crime plan that is expected to propose "score cards" that could rate how quickly criminals are brought to justice, the proportion of people charged and how victims are treated. The plan for "score cards" has already been laid out for rape and sexual offences, where ministers aim to increase charging rates from the current record l

  • You'll Have FOMO Seeing Kate Upton's and Sophia Bush's Buddy Workout

    Longtime trainer Ben Bruno shared a recent Instagram video of the duo at work.

  • THE GREEN KNIGHT Is a Sparse, Spectacular Journey

    The Green Knight is a haunting, dark vision of the Arthurian legend, but is it worth the yearlong hype? Check out our review. The post THE GREEN KNIGHT Is a Sparse, Spectacular Journey appeared first on Nerdist.

  • S.Korea separates athlete meals over radiation fear

    At a hotel in Tokyo, chefs are busy preparing food for South Korea's Olympic team completely separate from the cafeteria in the Olympic village that they'd normally eat at.Why the separation? It's not just COVID fears, but worries the food would be contaminated with radiation, according to the team's nutritionist, in what's turned into the latest saga in the long history of distrust between South Korea and Japan.An entire hotel has been rented for the endeavour and three meals a day are delivered directly to the athletes.Inside the kitchen there are manuals for sourcing and screening food - including use of radiation equipment.The manuals state that seafood, vegetables and fruits from eight prefectures are banned, including Fukushima - the site of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.Han Jung-sook has been the nutritionist for South Korea's Olympians for 35 years."We have put more effort in this time because of the coronavirus concern and because people are quite sensitive over the origin of ingredients such as those from Fukushima. Additionally, the weather here is very hot and humid and we have to be extra careful of hygiene to prevent food poisoning incidents."South Korea's decision to have an independent food program has prompted criticism on social media in Japan and among politicians.The country has previously irked Japan by curbing imports of Japanese seafood, citing safety concerns about Fukushima.South Korean athletes have welcomed the boxed meals. And although there may be little sign of relations easing between South Korea and Japan, athletes from both countries are not feeling the heat, at least over food.A Japanese Olympian Reuters spoke with said the South Koreans have been friendly and even share their lunch with him, and that the problem has nothing to do with sports.It is not uncommon for countries to bring their own chefs to the Olympics, either. The United States served its own food at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

  • The star of Team USA's embarrassing basketball loss to France was a robot making shots from halfcourt at halftime

    Team USA couldn't make a shot when it counted against France. Meanwhile, the robot that took shots at halftime couldn't miss.