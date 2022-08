Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters (269 acres) for the construction of the Yucatan peninsula's planned Mayan Train railway, according to the official gazette published Monday. Lopez Obrador deemed it a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future. Monday's announcement said the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development would compensate land owners in line with appraisals from the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets.